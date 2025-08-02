Who is Cecelia in My Oxford Year? Who Plays Her?

The Netflix romcom ‘My Oxford Year’ boasts an interesting band of characters who inhabit the narrative, bringing it to life. Anna De La Vega stands at the center of the tale as the protagonist, an American student who is set for a year at Oxford University, mastering the art of poetry. The historic institution is at once a dream come true and a step in a meticulously planned-out future. However, her plans are thrown for a curve with the entrance of James “Jamie” Davenport, an alluring professor with life-ruining secrets to keep. Although the duo quickly falls into a love affair that claims to be nothing serious, they fail to find an even and honest footing with each other for some time. Cecelia, a seemingly perpetual addition by Jamie’s side, is just one of the many reasons behind their initial will-they-won’t-they conflict. SPOILERS AHEAD!

Cecelia is a Unique Part of the Davenport Family

Initially, Cecelia’s constant presence beside Jamie is easily mistaken for some sort of unresolved romantic tension. The latter is a well-known playboy who has seduced and broken many hearts around the campus. Therefore, the redhead student’s easy and consistent company beside him speaks of some deeper connection. Furthermore, one instance finds Cecelia sharing a word of warning to Anna about Jamie’s no-strings-attached approach to relationships and its ability to leave his partner’s heartbroken. Inevitably, all these signs compel the American student to wonder if there’s something beyond the platonic that is going on between the two.

This culminates in a tense sequence wherein Anna sneaks into the house of her friend (with benefits) with the expectation of catching him with the other woman. Nonetheless, a different truth emerges. As it turns out, Cecelia and Jamie share a deep bond, which is more intimate than most friendships. However, instead of love or attraction, their connection is forged by the power of grief. Jamie lost his brother, Eddie, a while ago to an incurable disease. Shortly after his passing, the former discovered he shared his brother’s genetic condition, thus bringing him closer to his own demise. Nonetheless, after having witnessed his brother wasting away in hospital wards, entertaining their father’s insistence on one treatment after another, Jamie has no capacity for a similar fate.

Even though Jamie allows the occasional treatment, he has no desire to relentlessly pursue a cure that doesn’t exist. Instead, he wishes to live out the rest of his days at Oxford, surrounded by the things that he loves. In this trying time of secrecy and certain death, Cecelia remains a reliable rock by his side. She came into Jamie’s life through Eddie, who had been the love of her life. Despite the tragedy of his diagnosis, Cecelia stuck by her lover until the very end. As a result, her deep connection to the Davenport family has made her an intricate part of their clan. For the same reason, she had tried to warn Anna about her budding whirlwind romance with Eddie. She knows the cost of loving someone living on borrowed time. However, with it, she also knows the many rewards of true love, even if it is fleeting. Therefore, once it becomes clear that Anna’s love for Jamie isn’t a passing thing, Cecelia becomes a pillar by her side as well.

Poppy Gilbert Helms the Role of Cecelia Knowles

In ‘My Oxford Year,’ Poppy Gilbert brings the role of Cecelia Knowles to life. The actress, hailing from Sweden, is perhaps best known for her roles in TV shows like ‘Chloe,’ ‘The Catch,’ and more. In a previous collaboration with Netflix, she also appeared on the suspense drama show ‘Stay Close,’ in which she plays the memorable role of Barbie. The actress also had a brief stint on the beloved 2022 whodunnit show ‘Sherwood,’ in which she stepped into the role of a younger version of Lesley Manville’s Julie Jackson.

Furthermore, Gilbert also has a few movie titles to her name, including the 2023 psychological drama ‘Perfect Addiction,’ the heartwarming short film ‘My Week with Maisy,’ and more. Recently, the actress was also featured in ‘We the Young Strong,’ the BBC Radio drama show about the WWII Defence Regulation detainees. Alternatively, in terms of future projects, fans can expect to see her again in the upcoming BBC One period drama ‘The Other Bennet Sister,’ an exciting adaptation of Janice Hadlow’s eponymous novel. In the project, she is slated to portray the role of Lizzie. Alongside a thriving acting career, Gilbert is also pursuing other equally thrilling avenues in life. In 2022, the actress got her Graduate Diploma in Law, setting up the foundation for a promising future.

Read More: My Oxford Year: Is Dimitri’s Kebab a Real Food Truck?