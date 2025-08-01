Where was My Oxford Year Filmed? All Shooting Locations

Netflix’s romantic drama ‘My Oxford Year’ is an adaptation of Julia Whelan’s bestselling eponymous novel. With the historic and magnificent Oxford as the backdrop, the Iain Morris directorial follows Anna De La Vega (Sofia Carson), an ambitious young woman from New York pursuing her dream at the University of Oxford. It’s a different and attractive world, though she finds herself more attracted to the charming poetry professor, Jamie Davenport (Corey Mylchreest), a local. He, too, is pulled toward her, giving shape to a sweet romance.

However, once Anna’s graduate program ends, she has to return to the US, where a high-paying job awaits her. Moreover, Jamie is hiding something, and according to him, all they are having is “fun” and nothing else. As conflicts arise, the two find themselves navigating suppressed feelings while searching for ways to return to each other. The real visuals of ‘My Oxford Year’ incorporate gorgeous backdrops that uplift the narrative’s romantic vibe while keeping it grounded and even relatable.

My Oxford Year Filming Locations

‘My Oxford Year’ was filmed in England, the Netherlands, and Greece, specifically in Oxford, London, Windsor, and Hertfordshire; Holland; and Cape Sounion, respectively. Principal photography reportedly began in the second week of August 2024 and continued for over two months before wrapping up in the third week of October the same year. “Getting to meet, work, spend time, talk, joke with the cast and crew -they are absolutely crucial to why I think the film is good,” Mylchreest told Oxford Mail.

Oxford, England

Oxford, in Oxfordshire County, became the base for filming since the story revolves around the majestic city. The crew set up shop in various sections of the prestigious University of Oxford for indoor, outdoor, and establishment shots. Magdalen College at Magdalen College High Street, St. Hugh’s College at St. Margaret’s Road, and Hertford College at Catte Street were all accessed to tape various scenes, especially classroom sequences and other indoor scenes. Christ Church College at St. Aldate’s and St Hugh’s College at St Margaret’s Road were also used as the setting for many scenes. The Magdalen Bridge boathouse on the River Cherwell was used for a boating sequence. The boathouse offers various boating options, chauffeur hiring, and hen parties.

Several scenes were lensed at the Bodleian Library, located on Broad Street, including Duke Humfrey’s Library. The Bodleian Library is the main research library of the University of Oxford and one of the oldest in Europe, founded in 1602. Duke Humfrey’s Library, the oldest reading room in the Bodleian Library, was used to tape some sequences. Named after Humphrey of Lancaster, 1st Duke of Gloucester, it doubled for the Hogwarts library in several ‘Harry Potter’ movies. The Sheldonian Theatre, the ceremonial home of the University of Oxford, also on Broad Street, became the base for some shots. It serves as the principal assembly room and the regular meeting place of the Congregation, which controls the University’s affairs. All these sections and spots aptly showcase the architecture, whose medieval nature adds a layer to the story’s intended timeless charm.

The crew filmed scenes at Radcliffe Square, part of the university campus and surrounded by the college buildings. With cobbled stones and lawns, it served as a necessary addition to the list of establishing shots, too. “I chose not to visit all the locations where we would be filming because I wanted to save my honest reaction to witnessing the magic of Oxford for the first time, for once the cameras were rolling, to truly experience Oxford just as Anna would,” Corey Mylchreest told Netflix. The production team reached out to real students as extras. Merton Café and Wine, AKA Merton Georgian Wine Bar, at 140 Merton High Street, was utilized for additional shots.

Windsor, England

In Windsor, Berkshire County, the crew used The Old Court Artspace, at the Old Court, St. Leonards Road, to capture scenes. “They completely rebuilt our bar as an American bar – and put it back as it was in an hour,” Martin Denny, the Director of The Old Court, told Slough Observer. King Neptune fish and chip shop at 77 St. Leonards Road, which is known for its friendly atmosphere and tasty dishes, became the setting for a handful of shots. Windsor boasts Windsor Castle, one of the official residences of the British monarch. Other visiting hotspots in town include Windsor Bridge, Legoland Windsor Resort, St. George’s Chapel, The Long Walk, and Windsor Great Park.

London, England

Many indoor and outdoor scenes were filmed in London, the British capital. Specific spots include the Hammersmith Bridge in west London and the Lancaster House at Stable Yard in the St James’s district in the City of Westminster. Since the movie has England at its heart, taping scenes featuring London may have been natural for the team. Needless to say, it was used for establishment shots too. Some well-known visiting spots around the city are the iconic Tower Bridge, the London Eye, Westminster Abbey, St Paul’s Cathedral, Piccadilly Circus, and the Palace of Westminster.

Hertfordshire, England

Several sequences were taped at Hatfield House, Park and Gardens, a Grade I listed Jacobean-style country house in Hatfield, a town in Hertfordshire. The house, the garden, the old palace, and the park constitute the largest private estate in Hertfordshire. Various parts are open for visitors, and the house even organizes markets, live music concerts, plays, vehicle shows, fireworks, and more. Besides filming, the venue can be rented for social and official events, like weddings and conferences. Other movies filmed on location include ‘Enola Holmes,’ ‘Bridgerton,’ ‘Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story,’ and season 3 of ‘The Great.’

Holland, The Netherlands

The production team also went to Europe to tape various scenes and add versatility to the backdrops. Holland, a region in the western coastal Netherlands, was chosen for some outdoor scenes featuring Anna and Jamie. Comprised of North and South Holland, the region adds an old-world ornamentation to the movie with its Romanesque and Gothic architecture. Amsterdam, Rotterdam, The Hague, Delft, and Haarlem are a few of the most popular cities. Other Netflix movies filmed in the Netherlands comprise ‘The Forgotten Battle,‘ ‘My Best Friend Anne Frank,’ and ‘The Takeover.’

Cape Sounion, Greece

In Greece, the crew lensed a few outdoor sequences at the Temple of Poseidon, on Cape Sounion. Situated by the Aegean Sea, it is dedicated to Poseidon, god of the sea in Greek mythology, and is one of the major monuments from the Golden Age of Athens. It is one of the most picturesque locations in all of Greece and is a must-visit for tourists from across the globe. Located nearby is the Aegeon Beach Hotel, where you can eat and relax with your loved ones. Movies and shows like ‘Killer Heat,’ ‘The Little Drummer Girl,’ and ‘Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life’ also used this scenic location as a backdrop.

