Where is Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story Filmed?

A prequel spin-off of ‘Bridgerton,’ Netflix’s ‘Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story’ is a period drama series created by Shonda Rhimes that revolves around the rise of a young Queen Charlotte and her marriage to King George of England. As the titular character comes of age, she is forced to marry the King. However, her reluctance transforms into eagerness when she gets to know him and ends up falling for him. Starring India Amarteifio, Adjoa Andoh, Michelle Fairley, Ruth Gemmell, and Corey Mylchreest, the drama show depicts the epic love story of Charlotte and George.

Besides, the narrative also explores how the royal pair’s marriage sparks a significant societal shift in the universe of ‘Bridgerton.’ Whether it is the attention to detail when it comes to production sets or the costumes, you will get immersed in the show and taken back in time. Moreover, given the appearance of familiar palaces and castles in the historical series, the viewers are bound to have some questions regarding the filming sites of ‘Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story.’ If you have been wondering the same, you might be interested in what we have to share!

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story Filming Locations

‘Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story’ is filmed entirely in England, especially in London, Oxfordshire, Somerset, Salisbury, and Grantham. According to reports, the principal photography for the debut season of the drama series commenced in February 2022 under the working title ‘Jewels’ and wrapped up in late August of the same year. Now, without further ado, let us walk you through all the specific locations that make an appearance in the Netflix show!

London, England

Most of the pivotal sequences for ‘Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story’ are lensed in and around London. Apart from the exterior shots of the city, the production team reportedly utilizes the facilities of the Shepperton Studios for shooting mostly interior portions. Situated on Studios Road in Shepperton, just 18 miles away from central London, the film studio is home to 14 stages, a massive backlot of 10 acres, and thousands of square feet of workshop space.

All these amenities make Shepperton Studios a suitable filming site for different kinds of film projects, including a period series like ‘Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story.’ Furthermore, Ranger’s House – The Wernher Collection on Chesterfield Walk in London is yet another important filming site that appears in the period series.

Oxfordshire, England

Located in South East England, Oxfordshire is a ceremonial county that serves as one of the key production locations for ‘Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story.’ In particular, the filming unit reportedly sets up camp in and around Blenheim Palace, a country house located in the market town of Woodstock. Built between 1705 and 1722, the palace gets its name after the 1704 Battle of Blenheim.

India Amarteifio, who portrays young Queen Charlotte, opened up about her experience when she was on set in a conversation with British Vogue in April 2023. When she got asked about the amount of pressure she felt when she arrived on set, the actress replied, “I was constantly overwhelmed – going into Blenheim Palace felt like the biggest thing ever, but then the costumes were just gorgeous, and the jewelry and all the sets were huge.”

India expanded, “I was like, ‘Oh my God!’ and that was perfect because Charlotte’s entering this new world too. There’s a lot riding on it, obviously, but when we were on set, there were also moments when you forgot how big it was, and you felt like you were just making a film with your friends. I think if I’d constantly been thinking about people’s expectations of the show, it would’ve been too much.”

Somerset, England

The ceremonial county of Somerset is quite a regular feature in ‘Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story’ as the production unit sets up camp in different sites and areas across the county, including the city of Bath. During the production process, the cast and crew members are spotted recording several sequences on location in and around National Trust – Bath Assembly Rooms on Bennett Street and The Holburne Museum on Great Pulteney Street, Bathwick, both in Bath.

Other Locations in England

For shooting purposes, the production team of ‘Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story’ also travels to other locations across England. For instance, in the Spring of 2022, they were spotted lensing pivotal sequences for the series’ first season in the Wilton House, located at Wilton near Salisbury. In addition, Belton House, a Grade I listed country house in Grantham, serves as one of the prominent production locations as well.

Read More: Is Bridgerton Based on a True Story?