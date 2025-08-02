Do Tom and Maggie End Up Together in My Oxford Year?

The romance between Anna and Jamie remains the central nucleus of ‘My Oxford Year.’ The American student’s foray into the University of Oxford, for the study of poetry, proves to be an inherently romantic affair. Therefore, things inevitably take a heart-shaped turn when her path crosses with Jamie Davenport, a charming senior student, subbing in as the professor for the course. Even though the two begin their whirlwind dalliance as a casual fling, nothing is quite as simple in love, especially in light of the truth behind Jamie’s commitment issues. While this grand romance unravels at the center of the plot, a more reserved story takes place in the background with Anna’s friend, Maggie Timbs, pining away for the flighty Tom Sethi. Even though their love story leaves much less space for tragedy, the possibility of a happily ever after still remains a precarious thing for the duo. SPOILERS AHEAD!

Tom Remains Oblivious to Maggie’s Feelings

Tom Sethi is a reliable man on the campus. If you’re looking for a bicycle, his door is the one you knock on. The student is also a bit of a wannabe ladies’ man, who often uses the pick-up line “Friends or lovers?” when starting a conversation with an attractive woman. Somewhere along the line, he seems to have firmly put Maggie Timbs, the cheery poetry student, in the friends category. For the same reason, he’s categorically unobservant of her endlessly obvious crush on him. In fact, it only takes one interaction for Anna to realize Maggie has fallen fast and hard for Tom.

Yet, even after what is likely a months-long friendship, Tom remains oblivious. He only sees Maggie as a friend, happy to have her company in a platonic sense without the possibility of anything more happening between them. In turn, the latter is just shy enough to never do anything substantial about her infatuation. Instead, she seems content to let things take their course, accepting Tom’s friendship if it’s all she can have. Yet, she can’t help but continuously pine away in silence from afar. Fortunately, for her, the inherent romanticism of Oxford, its historical premises, and penchant for fairytale balls end up doing the heavy-lifting for her.

The Septicentennial and Fifty Ball Marks a New Start For Tom and Maggie

When the University of Oxford hosts its Septicentennial and Fifty Ball, celebrating the institution’s seven hundred and fiftieth anniversary, Anna and her friends manage to snag an invite thanks to Jamie Davenport. The event proves to be an occasion for the students to put on their best, most striking garbs and indulge in an evening of merrymaking. Naturally, Tom takes this opportunity to pick up girls, chatting them up by the punch bowl. That is, until his sights are set on someone he has long been ignoring. In a pretty dress and engaged in flirtation with another man, Maggie finally manages to catch her crush’s eyes without even trying.

Initially, Tom is taken aback by the rudeness of his apparent attraction toward Maggie. It’s likely the event allows him to see her in a new light, inspiring some feelings that aren’t strictly platonic. It takes a while, but the two manage to find their way to each other. Tom turns some of his aspiring playboy-ish charm on Maggie, who is happy to finally be on the receiving end. From there, the couple’s relationship progresses in the background. By the time their graduation comes along, the two are a full-on couple, confident in their future and open to double dates. Thus, as the story comes to an end, they manage to find their own happy endings beside one another.

