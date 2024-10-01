My Penguin Friend: Is Paulo Based on a Real Wildlife Documentarian? Where is He Now?

In ‘My Penguin Friend,’ an injured penguin is nursed back to health by a fisherman named João Pereira de Souza, which leads to an unbreakable cross-species bond between the pair. The film captures their wholesome relationship and how it becomes a source of happiness for both characters. However, outside forces start probing into the magical tale of friendship when a wildlife documentarian named Paulo steps through the doors of João’s home. Although hesitant at first, he considers Paulo’s offer and realizes that the story of Dindim deserves to be seen by the rest of the world. To that end, Paulo plays a pivotal role in bringing the inspirational story to public attention and chronicling a worthwhile story of empathy and love between humans and animals.

Paulo: The Real-Life Inspiration of the Man Who Brought Dindim’s Story to the Public

Although ‘My Penguin Friend’ is based on the true story of a retired bricklayer, João Pereira de Souza, and his relationship with a Magellanic penguin named Dindim, the movie presents a semi-fictionalized version of the truth. Several elements of the real story are presented through a more dramatic lens, which includes the character of Paulo, who befriends João, the fisherman, in the movie. In reality, the character seems inspired by biologist and wildlife documentarian João Paulo Krajewski. Like Paulo in the film, it was Krajewski who brought the story of João and Dindim to the wider audience through several interviews and a documentary about their relationship.

Born in Campinas, Brazil, Krajewski is a passionate wildlife and nature enthusiast who attained a Bachelor’s degree in biology/biological sciences in February 2003 from Universidade Estadual de Campinas, which he then followed up with a Master’s degree in ecology from the same institute in June 2005. In the midst of his Graduation, Krajewski spent some time familiarizing himself with nature photography. He subsequently also completed a PhD in ecology in 2010. Following his education, Krajewski went on to contribute massively as a wildlife photographer, documentarian, DOP, and television presenter on several high-end shows and documentaries. It was during his stint with TV Globo, a Brazilian television network, that Krajewski came across the remarkable story of João and Dindim.

In 2016, he presented the story of the retired bricklayer and the Magellanic penguin to the mainstream media. However, following the coverage, Krajewski stated that he was “absolutely shocked” by the mistakes he had seen reported by other media outlets covering his original story. One of the key mistakes he pointed out was the statement that Dindim was traveling 5,000 miles every year to visit his human rescuer. Krajewski explained that no one knew where Dindim was going out to at sea but explained that it was unlikely that he would be traveling that far in the first place. The movie’s depiction goes completely against Krajewski’s statements, as Dindim is shown to be traveling 5,000 miles to get to its beloved human companion. It is likely a dramatized element to add sentimental value to the narrative.

João Paulo Krajewski is Still a Dedicated Wildlife Enthusiast

After many years in the field, João Paulo Krajewski continues to engage in his passion for wildlife stories with the same amount of zeal as when he began. He has been part of numerous blue chip films produced by BBC, Humble Bee Films, Plimsoll Productions, Offspring Productions, and many more. In 2015, he was a field guide on the ‘Blue Planet II’ for the sequences filmed in Brazil. The following year, he was a contributor to ‘Nature’s Weirdest Events’ and the docuseries ‘Earth’s Great Rivers,’ specifically filming several sequences of the Amazon River. Incidentally, the biologist is an Amazon expert, having led over 40 expeditions to the forest across different South American countries.

In 2019, Krajewski also worked on the docuseries ‘Life in Colour with David Attenborough,’ filming flamingoes in the Atacama Desert and presenting images of birds from the Amazon forest. Two years later, he was a behind-the-scenes member of the documentary ‘Dogs in the Wild: Meet the Family.’ His extensive resume as a wildlife enthusiast continued as he played a part in the making of ‘Secret World of Sounds’ in 2023.

His photographs were also featured in the show ‘Animal Stories,’ which premiered on Animal Planet Brasil and Discovery Plus Brasil. In September 2024, Krajkewski announced his involvement in a conservation campaign for forests known as Proteja as Árvores Gigantes. With countless credits to his name, Krajewski is showing no signs of slowing down as he fully embraces his love for nature and biology through his work.

João Paulo Krajewski and His Wife Run Their Own Wildlife Production Company

João Paulo Krajewski met his wife, Roberta Bonaldo, who is a biologist and PhD marine ecologist, while they were at university. The pair got married and, since 2008, have been the founders of Natural History Brazil, a production company that particularly works on wildlife and nature-based films. They have associated with numerous projects undertaken by production companies like the BBC, Humble Bee Films, and the rest that Krajewski has contributed towards. They provide research and filming services while hosting an extensive archive of images that are available for licensing. The husband-wife duo presented their own show ‘Vida no Azul,’ from 2018 to 2020, which was produced under their company banner. They’re both driven by the same passion, making their work less taxing when they have each other by their side.

