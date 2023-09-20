My Tiny Senpai Episode 10 Recap and Ending, Explained

In ‘Uchi no Kaisha no Chiisai Senpai no Hanashi’ or ‘My Tiny Senpai’ episode 10 titled ‘Even If We’re Just Playing, He’s My Kohai…’ Shinozaki learns about an intracompany competition for first-year employees where he stands the chance to win a trip to Okinawa. He desperately wants to win but later finds out that he is up against Kurusu and her senpai who are also eager to win as they want Akane transferred to their department. One day, Shinozaki and his colleagues are tasked to spend time with children to study their likes and dislikes about the toys manufactured by their company. Katase and her Kohai notice how good they are with children and get to spend some time with each other. Here’s everything you need to know about the ending of ‘My Tiny Senpai’ episode 10. SPOILERS AHEAD!

My Tiny Senpai Episode 10 Recap

At a company event, Shinozaki and his colleagues are informed that there is going to be an intracompany competition for new employees where they will be tasked to make proposals that could be good for business. It turns out that Akane won the MVP award when he participated in the competition in his first year and his proposal went on to make a lot of profit for the company. Since this is Shinozaki’s first year, his senpai and other colleagues are expecting him to do his best to win.

Interestingly, the winner of the intracompany competition is going to receive a free trip to Okinawa where they will get to stay in a luxury resort. Later Shinozaki has a discussion about the same with Yamagishi, which eventually turns into a talk about the former’s feeling about his Senpai. The duo are later interrupted by Kurusu Akari, another colleague who is favored to win the intracompany competition and appears to be keeping a close eye on Shinozaki.

Kurusu is soon joined by her senpai, who reveals how she lost to Akane in her first year and feels that he brings the best out of her. Therefore, she has convinced the boss to make sure that Akane gets transferred to her department if Kurusu wins. This makes the competition even more important for Shinozaki. The following day, Shinozaki and his colleagues meet a group of children to study their behavior around toys, so that they can be adjusted according to their likes and dislikes.

My Tiny Senpai Episode 10 Ending: Does Being Around Children Bring Katase and Shinozaki Closer?

When Shinozaki asks Tomo if he wants to play with Marin, he runs away arguing that no one really wants to play with her. Marin is in tears and Katase consoles her by making sure her Meowtaro toy is not damaged. Since she always plays alone, Katase-san tells her that she wants her to play with them as well. Marin seems excited and talks about playing House with the two of them. Katase-san does not immediately understand what she means by that but soon Marin gives her a good idea when she tells her that Shinozaki is going to be the daddy in the game.

Katase imagines that Marin is definitely going to pick her as the mother, which makes her feel a bit too shy. But it turns out that Marin wants her to play the role of the pet cat. While this is disappointing at first for her, Katase is later forced to get closer to Shinozaki when Marin asks her to sit on her Kohai’s lap and act as a cat. Since she does not want to upset Marin who had been crying just now, Katase as she is told. The Senpai-Kohai duo feel shy and Marin makes things even more intimate for them by making Shinozaki pat her on the head.

Later that day, Shinozaki notices Katase around children and is quite impressed by how she takes care of them. Meanwhile, Katase has also been observing her Kohai and feels that he is great with kids. The duo never directly compliment each other but it seems that they are quite impressed with one another’s ability to handle children. When they are later playing in the sandbox and making a castle, Tomo comes back again and destroys it. It turns out that he likes Marin and has been mean to her only because he is unable to directly ask her to play with him.

When Shinozaki learns this, he advises him to treat the girls he likes with more kindness and makes sure that the two of them get their fight resolved. Later when Shinozaki and his colleagues are heading back home, they talk about their day’s experiences. Katase looks fondly at Shinozaki as she recalls her Kohai advising Tomo on how to treat girls. She feels that he has always treated her with kindness as well, which appears to make her feel that he definitely has some feelings towards her.

