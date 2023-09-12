My Tiny Senpai Episode 9 Recap and Ending, Explained

In ‘Uchi no Kaisha no Chiisai Senpai no Hanashi’ or ‘My Tiny Senpai’ episode 9 titled ‘He Wants to Talk Privately…’ Akane asks for Shinozaki’s help at the office. When he and Katase are in the basement, they end up in an embarrassing situation that gives them sleepless nights. The manager notices the tension between the duo and takes Yutaka’s help to figure out the truth. Here’s everything you need to know about the ending of ‘My Tiny Senpai’ episode 9. SPOILERS AHEAD!

My Tiny Senpai Episode 9 Recap

One ordinary morning in the office, Akane asks Shinozaki to go to the store room in the basement to look for Meowtaro merchandise from 30 years ago as the Meowtaro 30th anniversary exhibit is about to be held soon. Interestingly, Katase also decides to join him in his search. As they start looking for the merchandise, they are met with little success. Eventually, they received a message from the manager to go to the locker in the back of the room.

The duo does as they are told but they are shocked when their colleagues Yuri and Masa arrive in the store room and start getting intimate. It turns out that they have been having an affair for a long time. In order to avoid getting caught, they decide to move to the backside of the room where Katase and Shinozaki have been hiding from them. This puts them in a perplexing situation and they eventually go into the locker to avoid getting caught.

Although they manage to not get noticed by the couple, the cramped space forces them so close to each other that they end up in several embarrassing positions. Later that night, they cannot sleep because they keep thinking about what had happened. The following day, Akane notices the tension between them and asks Shinozaki’s sister to figure out the truth. She observes the evidence and correctly predicts what transpired between her brother and his senpai. After thinking about it, Shinozaki asks Akane to give some of her time to him after work.

My Tiny Senpai Episode 9 Ending: Does Shinozaki Confess His Feelings for Katase?

After Shinozaki asks Katase to give her some of her time after working hours, she starts thinking of different scenarios. The most likely one that keeps coming to her mind is her Kohai finally confessing his feelings and asking her to go out with him. However, she appears to be not ready for that as of now and feels that it would be too big of a jump for them. During the lunch break, she is lost in her thoughts while Hayakawa and Aiko are busy talking.

Eventually, Hayakawa and Aiko start gossiping about Yuri and Masa, whom Katase and Shinozaki had seen getting intimate in the store room. It turns out that they have been caught romancing each other many times by their colleagues and it has become so common that there was a need for intervention. The couple got reassigned, which made Katase think about herself and Shinozaki. Aiko expresses her dismay at the fact that she has always thought of Masa and Yuri as cool and impressive colleagues but the whole scandal now makes her rethink everything.

Hayakawa agrees with Aiko and interjects that guys tend to change a lot when they get a girlfriend. The duo explains to Katase how some of them start acting differently in front of their friends while others act too clingy. Just when they are having this conversation, Yuri arrives there. It appears that she has overheard them discussing her love life and points out that men too can change the women they are dating. When Masa comes there, the duo can barely keep their hands off each other and start kissing right in front of Aiko, Hayakawa, and Katase.

Naturally, the trio is appalled. As Katase climbs the stairs to the terrace to meet Shinozaki after work she realizes that she never wants a relationship like the one Yuri and Masa have. Meanwhile, Shinozaki eagerly waits for Katase to arrive at the terrace as he has made up his mind to finally tell her his true feelings. But as soon as Katase sees him, she tells him that they should always remain good colleagues. Shinozaki is dumbfounded and lies that he also wanted to say the same thing. Now it would be incredibly hard for Shinozaki to open up, so it will be up to Katase to realize her mistake and make the next move.

