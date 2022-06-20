Myla Oaks Murder: Where Is Robert “Chad” Bridges Now?

Residents of Cleveland County, North Carolina, were left shocked when Myla Oaks and her husband, Jeff, were attacked by a gunman in broad daylight. The attack resulted in Myla’s death, while Jeff managed to return from the jaws of death. Investigation Discovery’s ‘Fear Thy Neighbor: Rural Madness’ chronicles the horrifying murder and shows how an efficient police investigation was able to bring the perpetrators to justice. Let’s take a detailed look at the crime and find out more, shall we?

How Did Myla Oaks Die?

Myla Oaks resided in Cleveland County, North Carolina, with her husband, Jeff, and their 12-year-old son. People who knew the family mentioned that they were wonderful individuals who were quite popular in their community. Myla was described as a lively and down-to-earth person, who loved helping people, and was always ready to welcome everyone with a smile. Life seemed to be quite perfect for the happy family, and people had no idea about the tragedy that was about to hit their unsuspecting lives.

On January 27, 2016, law enforcement officials got a call about a shooting in Mann Court, Cleveland County, which left two people gravely injured. Once first responders reached the crime scene, they realized that Myla had almost succumbed to her injuries, but surprisingly, even after being shot twice in the head, Jeff Oaks was still alive, and authorities immediately shifted him to a local hospital. On the other hand, Myla was also transported to a hospital but was declared dead on arrival. Later, an autopsy determined that she had suffered a single gunshot wound in her head, which claimed her life. Interestingly, the police later learned that the couple’s son was present on the scene and had witnessed the murder with his own eyes. However, he managed to escape the bloodbath and safely boarded his school bus.

Who Killed Myla Oaks?

Although the crime scene did not provide a lot of leads to the police, they sat down for several interviews with the victim’s acquaintances and learned that Jeff was involved with another person in a property dispute. The conflict had been going on for quite a long time, and people feared it would turn ugly. Unfortunately, their worst fears surfaced when both Myla and Jeff were shot, and immediately their loved ones suspected the conflict of having a hand in the matter.

Through their investigation, the police figured out that the person involved in the dispute was a guy named Robert “Chad” Bridges. Interestingly, Robert was present at the scene of the murder, and witnesses even testified that they saw him get into a conflict with Jeff Oaks. The incredibly helpful eye-witness statements helped authorities construct a timeline, and they realized that when Jeff drove his son down to the end of the Mann Court gravel road to board the school bus, he got into a serious altercation with Robert.

The show even mentioned that Jeff tried to block Robert’s car with his own, but the latter rammed his vehicle into Jeff’s, leading to the quarrel. Subsequently, Jeff Oaks asked his wife, Myla, to come down to the spot and support him in his argument. Yet, Robert had other plans, and after brandishing a gun, he fired at the couple, leaving them gravely injured. Ultimately, the circumstantial evidence and witness statements proved enough to warrant an arrest, so Robert “Chad” Bridges was charged with Myla’s murder.

Where Is Robert “Chad” Bridges Now?

When produced in court, Robert Bridges pled not guilty and insisted strongly on his innocence. However, the jury refused to see eye to eye and instead convicted him of second-degree murder, first-degree attempted murder, shooting into an occupied vehicle, and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill. As a result, in 2018, he was sentenced to a total of 65 years and four months in prison and remains incarcerated at the Alexander Correctional Institution in Taylorsville, North Carolina.

