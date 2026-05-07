Legends: Is Mylonas Based on a Real Criminal and Government Spy?

Netflix’s ‘Legends’ shows the true story of a secret operation started by Her Majesty’s Customs and Excise in the 1990s. The aim of this group was to infiltrate drug mafia networks that were smuggling heroin from Afghanistan to the UK. One of the key characters in the series is Mylonas, who helps the protagonist, Guy Stanton, in getting access and making contacts. He comes with a detailed backstory as someone who has deep networks in the drug world but has also been working with the UK government for years. This character is played by Gerald Kyd, who brings out the nuance and complexity of such a role.

Mylonas’ Character is Inspired by a Real Person Who Helped British Authorities

Creator Neil Forsyth has said that there are many characters in the series whose names have been changed, and in some cases, different real-life individuals have been merged into single characters. In the series, Mylanos is the person who helps Guy Stanton get in touch with the Turkish drug leader and remains by his side throughout the operation. He also tells Stanton how Don Clark, the Head of Operations for the department, has saved his life and how he has been working with them for years. He stands in victory and relief with Stanton at the end and is central to the entire story.

In real life, the Mylonas character is inspired by a man named Andreas Antoniades, who also went by the name Keravnos, meaning “Thunderbolt” in Greek. Based on available information from news records, he worked with the British during the fight for independence in Cyprus and allegedly betrayed his former colleagues in EOKA, a Greek Cypriot militant group. He acted as a British informer, and when his identity was uncovered, he was granted asylum in London and given a $20,000 stipend.

He moved to London in 1958 and then reportedly began to be allegedly involved in a protection racket involving Greek Cypriot café owners. He worked for the British government for various secret operations until the 1990s, when his name came out and his association with criminal gangs ceased for his own safety. In the early 2000s, Guy Stanton was also investigated for allegedly taking bribes from Keravnos during the period of their association, but nothing was proven and all accusations were dismissed.

Andreas Antoniades Remained a Valuable Asset to British Authorities For Years

In 2001, the Greek authorities accused Andreas Antoniades of trafficking, and he was arrested in Germany on an extradition warrant. However, the British Foreign Office secured his release and he was brought back. The last report of Keravnos is from 2007, when he was said to be around 75 years old and living in Dubai, UAE. He was never convicted of any drug offenses, but he testified against many individuals and helped secure their convictions as well. There are no further details about him, and all that exists are stories surrounding his involvement and cooperation with authorities.

Read More: Is Guy Stanton a Real Person? Where is the Undercover Agent Now?