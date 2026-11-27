The crimes committed by Sophie and Margo in Season 1 threaten to unravel in the second season of Netflix’s ‘The Hunting Wives.’ In the previous season, it turns out that Margo killed Abby, even though the blame was put on Jill, who dies at Callie’s hands. Sophie knows Margo’s truth, but before she can do anything about it, she commits a murder of her own by killing Margo’s brother, Kyle. At the start of the second season, both women are trying to bury their crimes for good. However, when it seems they have gotten away with it, a new problem comes to light. It turns out that some people are not convinced by how the initial investigation was resolved, and this involves the newcomer, Nadia Kelly, who pays a tragic price for the truth. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Nadia Uncovers the Truth About Abby’s Death

At the beginning of Season 2, Nadia Kelly comes to Maple Brook as the producer of ‘Married Justice,’ but it turns out her true intention is to get to the bottom of the truth about Abby’s murder. Apparently, she received a call from Starr a few months back. By the time she reached out to Abby’s mother, things had already progressed too far. Intent on avenging her daughter, Starr walks into Jill’s house but doesn’t walk out alive. Before this, she answers a call from Nadia and tells her to reveal the truth in case anything happens to her. When Nadia hears about Starr’s death, she decides to pack up and move to Maple Brook to figure out exactly what has been going on there.

Nadia knows that no one in town will talk to her because she is an outsider and everyone will try to protect themselves and their friends. So, she comes up with the idea of a reality show to lure in people like Callie, through whom she eventually hopes to gain access to everyone intimately connected to the case. Her plan seems to be working, and soon her sights are set on Margo and Sophie. She also finds out about Jonny and Chet’s secret affair, and blackmails Chet to give her evidence that convinces her that Jill didn’t kill Abby. Meanwhile, she also has an affair with Callie, whom she confides in. The things Callie tells her lead her to conclude that Margo killed Abby.

Still, Nadia needs evidence to prove her theory. Callie helps her by giving her the pictures she took of Margo and Brad in Season 1. Nadia tries to use these pictures to catch Margo off guard on camera and make her reveal the truth. However, Margo is smarter than that. She claims the photos are fake and storms out of the interrogation before she can say anything incriminating. At the time, she is already on a tight leash, with a bodyguard assigned to keep an eye on her. Following the confrontation with Nadia, Margo finds a way to ditch the bodyguard. She runs into the woods to hide and wait for Sophie, but Nadia sees her. Later, Sophie picks up Margo in her car, and the duo updates each other about all that happened.

Nadia Becomes Yet Another Victim of Sophie and Margo’s Secrets

Unbeknownst to them, Nadia had been following Margo all along. Somehow, she catches Margo meeting with Sophie. By this point, Nadia is convinced that the two women have been working together to bury each other’s secrets. When they meet in secrecy, she decides to follow them. However, she is not as discreet as she should have been. Margo and Sophie notice a car following them, but Margo’s paranoia leads her to think that the bodyguard is after her. The fear is further fuelled by the fact that Sophie witnessed the murder of Jed’s former campaign manager at the hands of the bodyguard hired by his current campaign manager. The women think the killer bodyguard is following them, which makes them scared for their lives.

To get rid of their follower, Sophie speeds up the car and then suddenly stops it. Because her act is premeditated, she can stop the car. Nadia, on the other hand, is unable to control this sudden change, causing her car to crash. At the time, Sophie and Margo had no idea who was following them. They could’ve driven away, but Sophie says she needs to know what has happened. This is when they discover that their follower was Nadia. Margo considers calling 911, but Sophie takes the opportunity to solve one problem. Nadia is the only one who seems to have found the truth about Abby’s murder, and it would be for the best if this truth dies with her. Sophie tells Margo to get Nadia’s phone and laptop, which have evidence against her.

Or at least, it has her photos with Brad which, if not incriminating her in murder, will certainly cause a whole lot of trouble in other things. Meanwhile, Sophie chokes Nadia, who is already too injured to move and in desperate need of help. It turns out her situation is so bad that Sophie doesn’t need to put in much effort. Nadia chokes on her own blood and dies on the scene. By the time actual help arrives, she is already gone. No one has any reason to believe that a car crash didn’t kill her or that there is any foul play involved. The only person who questions the circumstances is Callie, but there is nothing she can do without proof either. And with that, Nadia’s death is ruled a tragic accident and buried with the likes of Brad, with none the wiser about the truth.

Read More: Is Brad Dead? Does Margo Go to Prison in The Hunting Wives?