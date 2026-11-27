Things get more violent by the day in Maple Brook, Texas, in the second season of Netflix’s ‘The Hunting Wives.’ The first season centers on the mystery of Abby’s murder, which seems to have been resolved by the season finale. However, the loose threads that remain are further pulled apart in the second season, where one question after another arises about the true nature of events. The repercussions of the Season 1 finale are felt throughout the second season, particularly by Brad, whose whole life is upended with the deaths of her girlfriend and his mother. Even when he leaves the town and goes to college, he remains directionless. The unresolved issues of the past haunt him and eventually lead him to a bloody end. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Brad’s Life Takes One Tragic Turn After Another

Secrets, affairs, and murders abound in the town of Maple Brook, but rarely is any character as unraveled by them as Brad. The first season begins with the murder of his girlfriend and ends with the death of his mother, who is blamed for the murder. In the same span of time, his secret affair with Margo, who is his mother’s friend, also comes to light and is brought to an unceremonious end. In Season 2, we find him in college, where he struggles even more than he would at home. He receives no emotional support from his father, and there is no one he can talk to about what he is going through. He is labeled “Sad Brad,” and even his attraction to girls is hindered by his image as a sad, broken guy.

Clearly, Brad needs a therapist, but his father doesn’t advise him to go to one. And when one professor even tries to broach the subject of his struggles, he lashes out at her. Finally, he gets a much-needed sign from God when he receives a call from Chase Brylan, an agent who believes Brad belongs in the music industry. It inspires Brad so much that he drops out of college and decides to give his all to his music career. But as weeks pass, he is nowhere near making any music. When he talks about this, Brylan tells him that he is not very good. To get to that point, he needs to take a trip, and it’s not a trip to some secluded cabin or a faraway land to invoke inspiration for his songs.

Brylan thinks Brad needs to expand his mind and gets him high on ayahuasca. The drug really does open Brad’s mind, forcing him to look at the deepest, darkest corners of his mind. It leads him to remember particularly disturbing details about the way his mom loved him. In anger, he beats her to a pulp, which wouldn’t have been a problem if it had just been in his mind. The thing is, what Brad sees in his mind with his mom is actually happening to Brylan. So, when Brad comes back to his senses, he discovers he has killed Brylan. The blood on his hands sends him on a spiral, which worsens when he receives an impromptu visit from Nadia, who claims that there is proof that Jill didn’t kill Abby.

Brad’s Death is Swept Under the Rug

Brad takes this concern to his father, but with a gun in his hand, Clint struggles to pay attention to his son’s words. Clint tries to calm him down and calls the police, which prompts an already unstable Brad to shoot him in the chest. Believing he has killed his own father, Brad becomes even more unhinged. He doesn’t know where to go, except to his former lover, Margo. She is surprised to find him inside her house with a gun, but she manages to calm him down. When he talks about the possibility of Jill’s innocence, she doubles down on how his mom was not mentally well and really did kill Abby, as well as Starr. An already confused Brad finds some solace in her words, and she reminds him how much fun they used to have.

Speaking of fun, Brad is reminded of how Sophie came to him to ask if Abby was pregnant. He wonders why she thought that when, in reality, Margo was pregnant. While Margo tries to take control of the situation, Brad’s mind goes into overdrive, and he concludes that it was Margo who killed Abby. By this time, the gun is out of his hand and on the table. The moment he realizes he is right, he jumps towards the gun, but Margo gets to it first. She points it at him, and he tries to convince her that he can keep a secret. However, Margo’s self-preservation instincts kick in, and she shoots Brad multiple times, killing him on the scene. Soon after Brad dies, Sophie arrives at the house and is shocked to discover what happened.

When Margo tells her everything, Sophie decides it would be better not to try to hide this body. Instead, they call 911, where they claim self-defense. Things unexpectedly work in their favor when Jonny reveals that Brad had been on a killing spree. He had already killed one man and shot his own father. So, Margo’s claim that Brad tried to kill her makes sense. The whole thing is written up as self-defense, and no charges are pressed against Margo. Killing Brad saddens her, and eventually, she does face some heat from the law when the truth about Abby and Kyle’s deaths comes to light. However, even if she were to be arrested for murder, Brad’s death wouldn’t be counted in it. For all intents and purposes, that case is closed, and Brad’s own actions are written down as the reason for his death.

Read More: The Hunting Wives Season 2 Ending Explained: Whose Blood is on Margo’s Hands?