10 Shows Like The Hunting Wives on Netflix Right Now

Based on the eponymous novel by May Cobb, the mystery drama series ‘The Hunting Wives’ is a tale of deception, loyalty, secrecy, and power. It follows the life of a woman named Sophie (Brittany Snow) who happens to get involved in a dangerous circle of rich housewives. Set in the region of Texas, the Rebecca Cutter creation navigates the troubles of the protagonist as she ends up being accused of murder. As the line between friend and foe begins to blur, the stakes only get higher for Sophie. The series is an intricate web of complex storylines, mysteries, and the dark secrets that are held by people in rich settings. The housewives who seem friendly at first begin to reveal their other sides. The series observes how characters change under the right or wrong circumstances. If you find the plot dynamics, intrigue, and mystery of the show entertaining, these shows, similar to ‘The Hunting Wives,’ streaming on Netflix, will keep you hooked.

10. Dynasty (2017-2022)

‘Dynasty’ is a drama series that explores the complex tale of two powerful families who struggle to hang on to their legacy of wealth and influence. The Colbys and the Carringtons find themselves in situations that require them to make tough decisions on the futures of their dynasties. Set in the detective rooms of the corporate world, the nucleus of the show is the relationship between two women, Fallon Carrington (Elizabeth Gillies) and Cristal (Daniella Alonso), who go to extreme lengths to keep their sphere of influence intact. Based on the eponymous soap opera by Richard and Esther Shapiro, the show was created by Sallie Patrick, Josh Schwartz, and Stephanie Savage. Akin to the world of ‘The Hunting Wives,’ the series is centered around powerful female characters who strive to keep their lives intact and their power relevant. Both shows delve into the secrets of rich people and the puzzles that hide beneath the garb of civility. The narratives are intertwined due to their emphasis on the selfishness of human beings and the way it leads to dangerous outcomes. The billionaire drama can be viewed here.

9. Billionaire Island (2024-2025)

Netflix’s ‘Billionaire Island’ or ‘Milliardærøya’ is a Norwegian drama series that chronicles the struggle between two families in the global salmon industry. On the lines of ‘Succession,’ it is a take on the lengths that corporations or dynasties will go to in order to keep their monopoly alive. Set in the messy world of the fishing industry, the show follows the story of Julie Lange (Trine Wiggen), who attempts to overtake the influence of her rival family in the fishing industry, controlled by Gjert Mayer (Svein Roger Karlsen). Resembling ‘The Hunting Wives,’ it narrates the intrigue and secrecy behind power struggles. The Anne Bjørnstad and Eilif Skodvin creation is a puzzle of tense moments, fueled by profiteering, deception, and secret strategies. Both shows contain powerful female characters who find themselves in situations requiring tough choices. The thematic similarities connect the two narratives on a spiritual level. The Nordic drama can be witnessed here.

8. Ginny & Georgia (2021-)

Created by Sarah Lampert, Netflix’s drama series ‘Ginny & Georgia’ is the tale of Ginny (Antonia Gentry) and Georgia Miller (Brianne Howey), who move to New England to run away from their past. However, they soon realize that their lives are more complicated than they imagined. The nucleus of the show is its exploration of the mother-daughter relationship and all the layers it holds. The main characters are drawn to situations where they face misunderstandings, trust issues, and lies. On the lines of ‘The Hunting Wives,’ it is essentially a drama that deals with women of strong convictions and the society around them. Both shows feature intrigue related to the legacy of the past, and how secrets can catch up to people, despite their best efforts to avoid them. The familial tale can be watched on Netflix.

7. Monarca (2019-2021)

Netflix’s ‘Monarca’ or ‘Monarch’ is a Mexican drama series created by Diego Gutiérrez. It explores the life of Ana María Carranza Dávila (Irene Azuela), a woman who attempts to redeem herself and the legacy of her family after years of isolation. The protagonist wages a corporate battle to regain her family’s tequila business and extend its influence. But the greed of the competitors around her threatens to crush her ambitions. In this tale of secrecy and power akin to the world of ‘The Hunting Wives,’ deception and scheming become necessary for survival. The idea of women in positions of authority and the challenges they face from male aggressors is central to the narratives of both shows. The drama can be experienced here.

6. Barracuda Queens (2023-)

The Swedish crime drama series ‘Barracuda Queens’ on Netflix portrays the daring story of teenage girls who willingly become involved in burglaries in a rich Swedish neighborhood. The tale of the group, consisting of Lollo Millkvist (Alva Bratt) and others, is narrated through a series of heists in rich houses and the complexities around them. Essentially, it is a tale of female liberation from the cage of social expectations and biases. The rebellious nature of the girls is reflected closely by the happenings in ‘The Hunting Wives.’ The Frida Asp, Camilla Ahlgren, and Fatima Varhos creation is complementary to the Rebecca Cutter creation due to its unhinged navigation of freedom. Both shows feature characters that struggle due to the limitations imposed on them, which leads them to break out of them. The series can be watched on Netflix.

5. The Waterfront (2025-)

Netflix’s crime drama series ‘The Waterfront,’ created by Kevin Williamson, explores a tale of ambition, power, and influence, observed through the lens of familial ties. It narrates the story of Harlan Buckley (Holt McCallany) and his family as they navigate the troubled waters of the local fishing business and attempt to gain ground. However, due to the unforgiving world of egos and power struggles, the family finds out that money and status come at a cost. Reflecting the flavor of ‘The Hunting Wives,’ it is a take on the motivations, decisions, and culture surrounding business ambitions. Both shows delve into the complexities of familial ties and also the aspect of survival in a competitive world where no quarters are given. The crime and mystery aspects of the show also connect them on a spiritual level. It can be watched here.

4. Dead To Me (2019-2022)

After the mysterious death of her husband, a cynical woman named Jen Harding (Christina Applegate) goes on a journey of transformation in the Netflix drama series ‘Dead to Me,’ created by Liz Feldman. The protagonist befriends a woman named Judy Hale (Linda Cardellini), and the budding friendship between the two of them channels them towards solving the case of Jen’s husband’s death. On the lines of ‘The Hunting Wives,’ it navigates the complexities of strong relationships between independent women and also the social factors that threaten to tear them apart. Murder and intrigue are central to the narratives of both shows, as well as the quest for liberation from the circumstances of life. The feminist perspectives connect the stories on a thematic level. The intriguing drama can be witnessed here.

3. High Tides (2023-)

The Belgian mystery drama series ‘High Tides’ or ‘Knokke Off’ is a tale of secrecy, friendship, and teenage liberation. Created by Anthony Van Biervliet, it explores the complex lives of young boys and girls who attempt to find their voice within the trappings of adolescence. The series also involves murder, intrigue, and the hidden motivations of dangerous individuals. Despite starting as a tale of seaside exploration, it quickly spirals into an all-out tale of jealousy, hatred, and darker themes. It features Pommelien Thijs as Louise Basteyns, Willem De Schryver as Alexander Vandael, and Eliyha Altena as Daan Paroti. Similar to the world of ‘The Hunting Wives,’ it focuses on the aspect of rebellion against conventions, and the lengths that people go to in order to save themselves. The atmospheric intrigue of power and wealth is also an important aspect of both narratives. The show can be watched on Netflix.

2. The Perfect Couple (2024)

Based on the eponymous novel by Elin Hilderbrand, Netflix’s murder mystery drama series ‘The Perfect Couple’ navigates the journey of several characters in the complex and powerful world of Nantucket, one of the wealthiest neighborhoods in America. A wedding turns into a nightmarish experience for the guests when a death rocks the event, leading to doubts and secrets that threaten to cause great danger. The whodunnit creation of Jenna Lamia narrative unravels layers of intrigue as characters go through the trials and tribulations of survival. The series features Nicole Kidman as Greer Garrison Winbury, Lieb Schreiber as Tag Winbury, and Eve Hewson as Amelia Sacks. Akin to ‘The Hunting Wives,’ the nucleus of the show lies in different perspectives on a dangerous case of killing. The idea of a woman looking to break free from her past is also an important connection between the two narratives. The drama can be watched here.

1. Sirens (2025)

Created by Molly Smith Metzler, Netflix’s drama series ‘Sirens’ is based on the play ‘Elemeno Pea’ by the creator. The narrative explores the complex relationship between sisters Devon (Meghann Fahy) and Simone DeWitt (Milly Alcock), who find themselves under the influence of a powerful socialite named Michaela Kell (Julianne Moore), for whom Simone works. The elder sister, Devon, struggles to liberate her sister from the clutches of the rich woman while also battling her own mental health challenges related to familial issues. The atmospheric tale navigates the secrets of the elite and the psychological games that are played under the garb of civility. As the relationship between two sisters spirals into complications, they realize that liberation from society comes at a cost. Reflecting the flavor of ‘The Hunting Wives,’ the intriguing narrative features similar characters and mysteries that don’t have an easy answer. Suspicions in both shows lead to choices that threaten to tear people apart. The thematic connections of the show are based on their takes on female liberation, where the greatest challenges originate from their own souls. You can check out the show on Netflix.

