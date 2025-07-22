The Hunting Wives: Do Margo and Sophie End Up Together? Are They Gay or Bisexual?

In Netflix’s ‘The Hunting Wives,’ Sophie O’Neill’s newfound friendship with Margo Banks soon takes on many new shades. While their chemistry is palpable, they are both married women. While Sophie is married to Graham, an architect, Margo’s husband is Graham’s boss, the wealthy Jed Banks, who is presently campaigning for Governor. This introduces media scrutiny into the lives of both him and his wife, but that doesn’t stop Margo from deepening her dynamic with Sophie. Soon, casual conversations give way to temptation, and the two end up sharing a special bond, one that is soon put to the test. With each new secret unveiled, the duo undergoes a rapid transformation, ultimately defining the course of their relationship. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Sophie and Margo Hope to Find Solace in Each Other

Sophie and Margo’s first interaction sets the stage for how their dynamic progresses throughout the narrative, with the latter casually stripping before asking the former to help her zip up the dress. This exchange marks a level of intimacy that the two share from the get-go. The bond only deepens as time passes, with Margo inviting her friend to her house on seemingly every occasion, before creating an environment where they can feel safe and together. Over time, she empowers Sophie to break free of the limitations her husband places on her, from not drinking to not driving. Soon enough, the protagonist begins to break rules and live life on the edge, finally free of her stressful past behind her, in the face of someone who accepts her wholly.

The romantic turn to their dynamic does not come out of the blue, as Sophie, on multiple occasions, is visibly exhilarated by Margo’s presence, gaze, and touch. Soon, the excitement turns into an attraction, which is shared by both characters. While their first kiss happens under the pretense of a spin-the-bottle game, their passion suggests a deeper set of emotions at play. The following day, Margo finally makes the movie, and Sophie gives in to the temptation, and the two have sex. However, their relationship also quickly gains more dimensions, one built on trust and affection. Both of them share the darker secrets of their past with each other, and judgment is replaced by empathy. As such, what begins as a sexual affair soon begins to resemble a budding love story.

The Duo’s Affair Confirms Their Bisexuality

Margo’s sensuality is one of the most important facets of ‘The Hunting Wives,’ with her multiple affairs being the plot’s primary needle-mover at many points. As such, her sexual orientation also becomes a point of interest, particularly for the protagonist, who brings up that question directly. In turn, Margo replies that while she is bisexual, she and her husband, the wealthy Jed Banks, do not have a typical polyamorous relationship. Instead, they both choose to have female partners exclusively, a rule that exists to seemingly keep their marriage balanced. This comes as both a moment of shock and excitement for Sophie, who is confused further when she catches Margo having an affair with a teen named Brad, further adding complexity to her character.

Sophie herself is no stranger to lies, as she eventually gets into a steamy affair with Margo. However, prior to this, she also grows close to Jamie, Brad’s friend. He, too, is a participant in the spin-the-bottle game, with the four of them hanging out on the night of Abby’s murder. However, unlike the protagonist’s dynamic with Margo, things with Jamie turn out differently. He readily shows interest in her from the very beginning, but Sophie continues to maintain her distance. When Jamie kisses her, she is visibly uncomfortable and reiterates their age difference, which ultimately puts a stop to his advances. This marks an important distinction between the protagonist and her friend. While Margo engages in a number of affairs at once, seeking sexual pleasure, Sophie’s adventures appear to have a romantic edge to them, giving her attraction to Margo a unique dimension.

Sophie and Margo’s Relationship Has a Tragic End

Sophie and Margo’s relationship does not end well, as the latter’s manipulative scheme comes to light at the end of the first season, consuming the dynamic in the process. When Sophie is arrested on suspicion of Abby’s murder, she looks to her friend for help, who quickly shuts her out of her life. It soon becomes apparent that Maggie is a part of the conspiracy and is actively trying to frame the protagonist. This permanently strains their relationship, one that is only momentarily alleviated when Margo manages to convince Sophie that she was not there at the time of the crime, and that the criminal is most likely someone else. While the two reunite, their romantic bond is gone, and the protagonist makes it clear that Margo is no longer in control of the dynamic.

Things come to a head with the finale of the season, where Sophie learns that the murderer is indeed none other than Margo, who not only chooses to hide that fact, but also her past. This realization breaks the protagonist and marks a swift end to their relationship. While Margo desperately tries to make her case, claiming that it was she who shook the Police’s gaze off Sophie by planting evidence at Jill’s residence. However, the fact that the former herself was responsible for the events in the first place and had no issues letting Sophie take the fall initially shows her deep insincerity. Sophie aggressively pushes back, calling Margo a psychopath, and the duo’s paths separate completely. This marks a cruel end to what could have been a loving relationship free of social norms and suffocation.

Read More: Opus Ending Explained: Is the TV Show Host a Levelist?