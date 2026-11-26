Created by Rebecca Cutter, Netflix’s ‘The Hunting Wives‘ returns with a second season 2 to unlock another layer to the many mysteries of Maple Brook. Expanding on the world introduced in the eponymous book by May Cobb, the show follows Sophie O’Neil as she steps into an unfamiliar town and joins a clique of elites, led by the enigmatic and ceaselessly charming Margo Banks. What follows, however, is a series of twists and turns that end in the murder of a teenage girl named Abby. At the same time, Sophie and Margo’s passion for each other gives way to a steamy affair, and by the end of season 1, these storylines collide to create massive chaos and, ultimately, more mysteries. The season 2 finale, however, lays (almost) all the cards on the table, only for things to once again take an unpredictable direction. SPOILERS AHEAD.

The Hunting Wives Season 2 Plot Recap

‘The Hunting Wives’ season 2 picks up in the days and weeks after Kyle’s death at the hands of Sophie. While she and Margo appear to have taken on entirely different paths, things cannot help but feel gloomy on both ends. Sophie tries to get back together with Graham but gets caught up in her lingering feelings for Margo, who, meanwhile, throws herself into Jed’s gubernatorial campaign and has no chance to process her own feelings. Meanwhile, the rest of Margo’s clique finds itself starring in a new reality show titled ‘Married Justice,’ which seeks to capture a housewives’ perspective on criminal justice in Maple Brook. Things take a turn, though, when Margo gets ambushed by a biker gang she knows from her past. Its leader, Zelda, is after Kyle’s head and gives Margo a deadline to locate her brother.

At the same time, Deputy Salazar gets called up to the woods after the remains of a teenage girl named Elly Gates are found. Elly, as it turns out, was pregnant when she was killed, and a closer look at her past reveals that she is actually Zelda’s granddaughter. As it turns out, Elly had been taking drugs from Kyle, after which he was suspected of being in a relationship with her, a minor. Now, with both him and her dead under different circumstances, the mystery is nigh impossible to unravel, which leaves Zelda hungry for blind revenge. Sophie and Margo, meanwhile, get back together in a moment of passion, but their reunion gets interrupted by Zelda, who wants to torture the truth about Kyle from Margo.

While Margo is able to sneakily call 911, it’s ultimately Sophie who saves her by confessing to killing Kyle, which in turn outs Elly’s own uncle as the real suspect. The police arrive just in time, and Zelda gets taken out, leaving Sophie and Margo to deal with this new secret of theirs. In a surprising turn, Margo forgives Sophie and proposes to restart their relationship, which leads to a blissful few days, until new trouble arrives. Turns out, Nadia Kelly, the producer of ‘Married Justice,’ is really in town to reexamine Abby’s murder case, and she soon realizes that the real culprit is Margo.

Shortly after Nadia enters into a relationship with Callie and shares the truth, she tries to confront Margo, only to end up in a car accident, with Margo and Sophie seizing their chance to finish her off. However, one last piece in the puzzle awaits, as Kyle’s body washes up at the lake, prompting Salazar to connect the dots back to Sophie. Just as it seems that both the main characters’ respective secrets are about to be made public, help emerges out of the most unexpected of places, though with a steep cost attached to it.

The Hunting Wives Season 2 Ending: Did Margo Kill Someone? Why Does She Call Sophie?

Season 2 of ‘The Hunting Wives’ ends with a time skip and a cliffhanger all rolled into one, as Margo calls Sophie with blood-stained hands, though we never see who it is on the other side. In what appears to be a direct callback to the season 1 finale, where Sophie accidentally picks up Margo’s call right after killing her brother, Kyle, here the dynamic appears to have flipped. There is no shortage of people who are at odds with Margo by this point, which means that the list of people who might potentially be dead at her hands stretches quite a bit long. The most likely answer, however, seems to be Jed Banks, as it ties directly into how the larger scene is staged.

With Jed becoming the new governor of Texas and Margo becoming First Lady, a series of conservative legislation is pushed into the fold, much to Sophie’s revulsion. Among these is a bill targeting queer people, which feels particularly ironic considering Sophie and Margo’s entire relationship history. Another thing that this detail might point towards, though, is the discord brewing between Margo and Jed. It is no surprise that Margo is far from happy in her marriage with Jed, which means that it is entirely possible for things to take a wrong turn, and for Jed to end up dead. While it is one thing to cover up murders in a small town, the death of a sitting governor takes things to an entirely different league, and can be a very probable escalation for the story going forward.

Another clue about the scene lies in the fact that Margo specifically chooses to call Sophie in a time of crisis. If this were simply about covering up something, calling someone like Lincoln Trout is clearly the wiser choice. And yet, the fact that Margo rings up her ex-lover is revealing both on a practical and emotional level. Regardless of whether the blood belongs to a murdered or injured person, or perhaps Margo herself, this almost certainly has something to do with the checkered past she shares with Sophie. To that end, this might span all the other characters involved with the Abby murder case, be it someone like Callie or Detective Salazar. If there’s one thing for certain, though, it’s that Sophie and Margo’s lives are soon to be intertwined yet again.

Why Did Margo and Sophie Break Up?

Although season 2 seemingly sets up Margo and Sophie’s love story for a perfect finish, a series of grim events force them to go on their separate paths. Ironically enough, the root cause of this messy breakup can be pinpointed to the twin murder cases that they so desperately wish to bury in their minds. At once, the cops not only figure out that Sophi is the one who killed Kyle, but that Margo herself is the real culprit in the Abby murder case. The only reason neither of them winds up behind bars, however, is Jed Banks, who uses this newfound power gap to strip Margo of whatever little agency she has left. In return for legal protection, he not only takes away her element of chaos, but also the person she cherishes the most, Sophie.

While we, the audience, are made privy to the sacrifice Margo is forced to make, Sophie finds herself blindsided by what she interprets as a betrayal. Where their relationship truly reaches its breaking point, though, is in their final conversation. Despite Margo pouring her heart out and telling the truth, Sophie chooses to believe that she was tricked into grabbing the short end of the stick. While a part of her understands why this step was necessary for both of them to stay out of legal trouble, she also cannot let go of the fact that Margo effectively gives up on their love and relationship for a utilitarian end.

Throughout the show, we slowly come to understand that the cold-hearted, calculating version of Margo is a persona that she’s had to adopt to face a cruel world. Sophie is perhaps the only person who truly loves the person beneath this mask, and thus, when she givesin too her rage and calls Margo selfish, the latter has no choice but to internalize that image. In return, Sophie also ends up absorbing some of that negativity, seeing that she settles for a 10 million dollars payoff in the Abby case, rejecting what was once a blood pact amongst lovers. We are ultimately left with a tragic conclusion that forces both characters into an insincere version of themselves. Thus, two years on, whether they can even get back together is an incredibly difficult question to answer.

What Happens to the Case? Will Callie Speak Up?

With Sophie and Margo emerging out of the investigative fiasco relatively unscathed, the characters who actually end up defeated are Callie and Salazar. Callie arguably has it the worst, as in the process of digging up the truth, she loses the love of her life, Nadia. While she may no longer have the laptop carrying all the evidence, Callie still has enough resources to put up a case against Margo, and it is no coincidence that the show sets up the fact that she has an extensive legal background. The real question, then, is what she might have been up to in that two-year timeskip, seeing that Margo only appears to have grown more prosperous and powerful in that time, until the ambiguous final moments of the season, that is.

Curiously enough, when Callie first learns that Johnny has decided to sweep the case under the rug, we don’t actually get a moment of catharsis with her. Instead, Johnny explains that he has cut out a deal with Jed where he climbs higher up the ranks, and Callie can become attorney general. Given Callie’s inaction in the time since, there is a solid chance that she may have been subsumed by the larger forces at play, opting for silence in return for a share in power. However, nothing betrays the rage she feels towards Margo, especially since it no longer has as much to do with a personal vendetta. After a conversation with the reverend, Callie now thinks of Margo as an enemy of truth itself, and an intense position such as this calls for a reckoning, sooner rather than later.

Does Salazar Go to the FBI? Do She and Flynn End Up Together?

Unlike Callie, who isn’t exactly known for playing by the law, Deputy Salazar has a lot of professional responsibilities weighing on her shoulders. After learning that Johnny has shut down the Kyle murder case and sealed all the evidence, she is left virtually powerless, except for the fact that she might have a copy of Sophie’s confession. Flynn even suggests that she can take this information to others, perhaps even national television, but given that the entire Nadia arc is about how such critical information can become commercialized for no productive cause, that might be a bad place to start. In any case, Salazar appears to have no intention of stopping, which means that the most likely next destination is the FBI, expanding on the scope of this investigation yet again.

With Flynn having a touch-and-go with death in season 2, Salazar comes to understand her own feelings a lot better than before. While earlier she turned down his romantic proposal citing a balance between her professional and personal lives, now she feels differently. It is clear that Flynn is a lot more than a trusty partner for her as a cop, but also the person she cares about the most. With him slowly regaining his strength, his return to the force is very likely, which means that he and Salazar are now likely to continue as a couple as well as investigative partners. The tw biggest cases in the show are still full of surprises and waiting for the right approach, which means that Salazar’s role in the larger narrative is far from over.

Read More: 8 Best The Hunting Wives Sex Scenes, Ranked