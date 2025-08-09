8 Best The Hunting Wives Sex Scenes, Ranked

Created by Rebecca Cutter, Netflix’s ‘The Hunting Wives‘ follows Sophie O’Neil on her journey down the rabbit hole of the elites. Her companion in this journey is Margo Banks, the charming wife of the wealthy Jed Banks. Margo, together with her clique of rich women, becomes the chief source of influence in the protagonist’s life, opening and reopening the doors to many avenues, from boar-hunting to drifting cars. What starts as excitement soon turns into temptation when Sophie realizes that she sees Margo as more than just a friend. The latter is no stranger to this feeling herself and isn’t hesitant to act on it either. The sharp twists and turns of the story are complemented by its bursts of passion, expressed in the most seductive ways imaginable. SPOILERS AHEAD.

8. Brad and Abby (Season 1, Episode 2)

We start the list with its weakest contender, a lovemaking scene with an extra dimension. Brad and Abby are dating, but her religious background and moral code stop her from having sex with him. This frustrates her boyfriend, who begins to act rudely around her. Scared of losing him, Abby forgoes some of her principles and agrees to have sex with him. This change of heart is marked by her taking off her purity ring. It turns out that Brad’s father has bought a new boat, and it becomes the base for his special night with his lover. Abby and Brad’s dynamic is strained by the latter consistently being dishonest with her. The fact that he leaves the very next morning to be with Margo brings a sour taste to his hookup with his girlfriend.

7. Margo and Jed (Season 1, Episode 2)

This scene brings a unique flavour to Margo’s relationship with her husband, Jed, as she tries to convince him to give up on his hypersexual nature. The reason is simple; they have to be cautious in light of his upcoming gubernatorial campaign. Jed, however, refuses to back down, and the two find pleasure in each other’s arms for the night. Although intensely seductive in its own right, the scene lands at this spot due to its limited scope in the larger palette of the narrative. Margo’s caution is valid, but given how the rest of the show plays out, we know that neither she nor her husband plans on keeping their promise. This adds a layer of artificiality to their time together, a characteristic that remains consistent across the board.

6. Sophie and Graham (Season 1, Episode 3)

The magic of this scene lies entirely in the subtext. After catching Margo in an erotic position, Sophie rushes out of the scene, but the image continues to linger in her mind. Her arousal reaches a point where she has sex with her husband first thing in the morning. Although they both seem happy, it is clear that Sophie’s mind is in a different space entirely, and all her pleasure can be located in not Graham, but Margo. This complex cocktail of emotions makes this a powerful scene, which is only amplified by the husband and wife’s conversation afterward. It is brought up that the couple has been going through a dry patch, and Sophie’s sudden change of heart points to how the push she needed in life has manifested in the form of her forbidden desires.

5. Sienna Colson, Jed Banks, and Margo (Season 1, Episode 8)

This scene takes us back into the past, when Jed Banks was still married to Sienna Colson and Margo was still their employee. It appears that things really haven’t changed much for the Banks family, as their tradition of lavender marriage is still evident in the form of a steamy threesome between the three characters. What makes the scene stand out, besides the exuberant display of pleasure, is the interpersonal dynamics taking shape under the sheets. While his marriage with Sienna appears to be stable, in her absence, Jed spends more quality time with Margo, foreshadowing how the two are eventually going to become a power couple and kick Sienna out of the equation. This also grounds Jed’s interest in characters like Sophie, and his newest assistant, showing how he prefers to be in a position of power.

4. Jonny and Callie (Season 1, Episode 7)

One of the wildest moments of the show is the sex between Sheriff Jonny and his wife, Callie. Here, we see traditional notions get flipped on their head, with Callie passionately and confidently pegging her husband. This sheds a new light on most of what we’ve seen of the couple so far, including comic scenes such as him receiving an injection on his rear. To amp things up further, Callie talks dirty with her husband about the ongoing investigation, and chants for the incrimination of Sophie, which is enough to bring Jonny to a climax. As such, the scene also serves another purpose, as she is using sex as a way to direct the investigation to her whims.

3. Margo and Brad (Season 1, Episode 2)

As the scene that gets the real story of ‘The Hunting Wives’ going, Margo and Brad’s racy affair earns itself a high spot in the list, Margo invites him to her lakeside cabin to end their relationship, the young teen manages to swing things in his favour, and the two reach a deal of never revealing their secret to another soul. Margo has had a charged dynamic with him from the start of the show, and here we see exactly why. The scene takes an adventurous turn when Sophie makes her way to the cabin and peeks in through the windows. Seeing Margo and Brad are together, she seemingly loses all control over herself and is unable to look away. Things get even more intense when Margo sees her standing outside, and instead of doing anything, lets her watch, adding to the scene’s appeal.

2. Margo and Sophie (Season 1, Episode 4)

The entire narrative builds up to Margo Banks and Sophie O’Neil finding the true pleasure in each other’s arms, and the show does not fail to deliver in that regard. Sophie returns to the cabin after a night of crazed partying, causing her to blackout and forget where she put her gun. She runs into Margo, and the two try to relive their sexual chemistry from last night. At this point, all shackles come loose, and the two finally give in to their deepest urges. The result is one of the steamiest scenes of the show, with charm and fervour practically oozing out of every movement Margo and Sophie make. Their affection for each other is palpable and sustains itself even after they have sex, as expressed by the two promising to keep their affair going in the face of all societal restrictions.

1. Margo and Sophie (Season 1, Episode 8)

Margo and Sophie’s relationship is as complicated as it is passionate, and the ebbs and flows in it only amplify the moments in which they give in to the flow. As such, the duo’s makeup sex takes the cake as the show’s best lovemaking scene, not only on an aesthetic level but also as a moment of catharsis. When their future is threatened by Sophie’s arrest as the suspected murderer of Abby, Margo’s behaviour seemingly changes, and new secrets come to light. This eventually takes a toll on both the characters, and relief only comes when they both have a heart-to-heart. With Margo’s help, Sophie is eventually proven innocent, and without skipping a beat, she returns to the lake, reiterating her promise of coming back.

Sophie and Margo make love once again, this time with more intensity than before. It serves as a moment of liberation for both of them, marking the only moment they can truly be away from world affairs and the cruelty of their lives. In keeping with the show’s trend, the scene also has narrative significance, as it becomes the key to unlocking the secrets about Abby’s murder. It also brings out the holes in their relationship, with Sophie still barely knowing about her new partner. The sex scenes of ‘The Hunting Wives’ seamlessly integrate into the narrative, turning into a form of expression for the characters’ hidden desires and deeper interpersonal dynamics.

Read More: The Hunting Wives: Do Margo and Sophie End Up Together? Are They Gay or Bisexual?