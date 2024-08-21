Naisha Dos Santos: Where is the Pop Star Academy Trainee Now?

The talent showcased in Netflix’s ‘Pop Star Academy: KATSEYE’ is unparalleled. The docu-series features twenty participants from around the globe who undergo intense training to secure a spot in an all-girl group. Among them was Naisha Dos Santos, who significantly improved under the guidance of her mentors and teachers. She earned high praise for her quick adaptability to skills she initially lacked proficiency in. Her peers saw her as a strong competitor and an inspiring young woman whose dedication motivated them to give their best every day.

Naisha’s Freestyle Moves Impressed Her Mentors

Naisha Dos Santos revealed that she initially took up singing and dancing casually without any intention of pursuing it professionally. It started with hanging out with kids in her neighborhood, where she began freestyling, and soon, rapping, singing, and dancing became a dream she wanted to master. So, when the opportunity to join the Pop Star Academy came her way, it was an unexpected but thrilling win. Moving to LA to live with the other girls, she quickly found a strong camaraderie with them. Although the intense and grueling training sessions were challenging, anyone who spent time with Naisha recognized her immense potential.

Naisha’s teachers often remarked that her uninhibited freestyling was a joy to watch, but they also noted that she lacked the technical skills many of her peers possessed. Determined to improve, Naisha diligently attended her vocal and dance classes, making significant progress. As she advanced, the dream of making headways in the industry seemed within reach. However, things took a sudden turn when the group was reminded of their NDA, which prohibited them from posting any content from the Academy on social media. Unfortunately, Naisha was pulled aside and informed that she had violated this rule by posting an original song on an account to which people outside the training center had access. Though she denied having anyone else on the profile, she realized it was her word against theirs and had to exit the competition.

Naisha is Training as a Dancer Even Today

Naisha Dos Santos is currently balancing her time between London, her birthplace, and Los Angeles, where she is carving out her path as an artist. At just 19 years old, she is aware that she is at the start of her career and is not rushing the process. Instead, she is taking a thoughtful and measured approach to her development. Naisha has been diligently attending dance classes with top professionals such as Mille Lund, Chanelle Anthony, and Luna Kyun, reflecting her commitment to refining her skills and achieving the excellence she aims for. In May 2024, she signed with SUPA Worldwide, a prestigious talent agency based in London, which is helping to streamline her career and open doors to new opportunities.

Naisha Has Landed Many Brand Endorsement Deals

Naisha Dos Santos has adeptly harnessed the power of social media to build her brand and secure numerous endorsements. She has collaborated with prominent clothing brands such as Diesel, Cernucci, and Pretty Little Thing and worked with major corporations like Levi’s London. Her rising profile was highlighted in November 2023 when she was featured in the LA Times, marking her as an emerging artist poised to make a significant impact. Further cementing her place in the spotlight, Naisha attended a high-profile event organized by Infiniment Coty Paris in May 2024, a perfume company, where she mesmerized attendees with her standout look, showcasing her flair for fashion and presence on the international stage.

Naisha’s Family Has Played a Huge Role in Her Success

Naisha Dos Santos often reflects on how her diverse upbringing has shaped her success. Born in London, she spent her childhood moving between various locations, including Germany, Switzerland, Spain, and the Catalan Islands, and she is fluent in five languages. Her Brazilian parents supported her throughout this nomadic lifestyle, which has made her exceptionally adaptable—a crucial trait in the unpredictable world of entertainment. Her family takes great pride in witnessing her progress and achievements. Professionally, Naisha values the relationships she has built, such as her connection with Ami Takashima, with whom she toured on Beyoncé’s Renaissance Tour in 2023, and Amari, whom she regards as her dance mom. Naisha’s ability to cultivate and maintain meaningful relationships is a significant asset that will propel her further in her career.

