Naked and Afraid Global Showdown Cast: Where Are They Now?

Discovery Channel’s ‘Naked and Afraid: Global Showdown’ brings together some of the biggest all-stars from the franchise to compete for the largest prize in the show’s history. Fourteen contestants faced harsh and perilous environments as they pushed themselves to survive until the very end. In the first season, the participants took part in a grueling 40-day primitive bushcraft challenge while being divided into teams of two. Throughout the competition, they had to endure the dangerous savannah, unforgiving marshlands, and the unpredictable waters of the Indian Ocean in hopes of claiming the $200,000 grand prize.

Jeff Zausch Makes Sure to Go on Many Adventures Every Year

Jeff Zausch has appeared across nine different versions and seasons of ‘Naked and Afraid,’ making him one of the most recognizable faces in the franchise. A professional survivalist and survival-skills specialist, Jeff has continued building his career beyond television. He also served as the host of ‘Dual Survival’ season 9 and regularly runs survival-training courses, workshops, and public speaking events. Jeff also leads adventure trips around the world. In April 2026, he traveled to Egypt with a group and has already promised another Egypt trip in 2027. In May 2026, he is also leading a group expedition to Australia. In addition, Jeff is available for Patanova one-on-one calls, offering scheduled 30-minute sessions to fans and aspiring survivalists.

Kerra Bennett is Pursuing Bigger Goals in Life Today

Kerra Bennett is currently on a career break and, since March 2025, has been pursuing her ICF accreditation in Psychedelic Integration Coaching. Even while stepping into a new phase of life, she continues to remain widely known as a recurring contestant on ‘Naked and Afraid,’ having appeared in season 14 and the first season of ‘Naked and Afraid: Castaways.’ Kerra has an extensive professional background as well. From 2008 to 2016, she served in the US Army as a Counterintelligence Special Agent and Signal Support Systems Specialist, including a combat tour in Afghanistan. In 2016, she also worked as a Community Outreach Intern with AARP while studying Environmental Science at Belmont University. She later built a career in wildlife conservation, working as a Wildlife Biologist with the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency between 2022 and 2024, focusing on Chronic Wasting Disease management. She has rescued two dogs herself, Soja and Banjo, and often goes on her own adventures with them.

Matt Wright is Running a Successful Knife Business

Matt Wright is a survivalist, hunter, custom-knife maker, and gear entrepreneur who has built a strong following through the ‘Naked and Afraid’ franchise. A veteran of the United States Air Force, Matt first joined the reality survival series around 2016 and quickly became one of its most recognizable recurring faces, making several comebacks across different seasons and spin-offs. Beyond television, he runs his own company, Extreme Instinct LLC, where he focuses on survival gear and custom knives. In season 10 of ‘Naked and Afraid,’ his girlfriend, Brooke Benham, a former pageant contestant and survivalist herself, also joined him on screen. The couple married in 2016 and is now settled in Denver, Colorado.

Gabby Balassone is Teaching Her Kids to Have an Adventurous Spirit

Since August 2016, Gabrielle Balassone has worked with Discovery Communications as a survivalist. She was featured on ‘Naked and Afraid,’ ‘Naked and Afraid XL,’ and ‘Naked and Afraid XL: Frozen,’ while also conducting survival training for participants on the franchise. She graduated Cum Laude from the University of Baltimore with a Bachelor of Arts in Interdisciplinary Studies between 2009 and 2013 before earning her Juris Doctor from the University of Baltimore School of Law from 2014 to 2017, where she was involved with the Human Trafficking Prevention Project.

She joined Saft in 2019 as a Contracts Administrator, handling commercial and government contract negotiations and compliance work until 2020. In July 2020, she became General Counsel at Clarity and was working there till March 2026. Outside work, Gabrielle is married to Carlos Loera and is raising their two sons, Roman and Marco, in Baltimore. She often shares her love for the outdoors and adventure with her family and is happy building a life where her children can experience the same adventurous spirit that defines her own life.

Frank Eytcheson Documents His Day For His Social Media Platforms

Frank Eytcheson became widely known by the nickname “Crazy Frank” because of the unpredictability and sometimes bizarre situations that helped him survive on ‘Naked and Afraid’ seasons 16 and 17, as well as the spin-off ‘Naked and Afraid: Apocalypse.’ A self-trained survivalist, Frank is known for relying on instinct, street acumen, and unconventional methods while out in the wild. Beyond television, he has appeared on podcasts such as ‘Survival Debrief’ and remains active on social media, where he shares videos about his days in the woods, wilderness survival tips, personal learnings, and glimpses into his everyday life outdoors.

Teal Bulthuis Proudly Showcases Her Hushcrafting Skills

Teal Bulthuis made her debut on the ‘Naked and Afraid’ franchise with season 9 before later returning for the spin-off ‘Naked and Afraid: Apocalypse.’ Often calling herself a “bush hippie,” Teal has remained deeply connected to the bushcraft community, a lifestyle and survival practice focused on living off the land through skills such as shelter building, fire making, foraging, harvesting, and wilderness self-sufficiency. She has participated in events like the Brewha Bushwhack at Byrd’s Adventure Center and the Hillberry Festival to continue to stay active in outdoor gatherings and survival circles. Harvesting natural resources and wilderness living remain central parts of both her work and everyday life.

Dan Link Makes His Voice Heard as a Queer Public Personality

Dan Link is a biologist-turned-survivalist who went on to win ‘Naked and Afraid: Last One Standing.’ Before becoming known on television, he worked with the Papahānaumokuākea Marine National Monument, where he spoke passionately about fragile ocean ecosystems, conservation, and environmental awareness. Dan is also openly queer and has used his platform to advocate for the LGBTQ+ community and outdoor inclusivity. Alongside survival and environmental activism, he has worked with adventure-focused ventures such as Out and Wild and Qasa, helping organize wilderness trips and inclusive adventure travel opportunities.

Rachel Strohl Loves Her Work as a Diving Instructor

Rachel Strohl appeared on season 15 of ‘Naked and Afraid’ and later returned for the spin-off ‘Naked and Afraid: Castaways.’ In 2020, she moved away from Hawaii to pursue her career as a free diving instructor and continued building her life around the ocean. Over time, Rachel also became an ocean protection advocate, speaking about marine conservation and sustainable interaction with sea life. She is now also known as a shark diver and frequently shares her underwater experiences and adventures on her digital platforms. In 2024, Rachel married Bryan Dillaman, and by December 2024, the couple had moved back to Hawaii. It was something that Rachel had long wanted and with their dog by them, it was a dream come true for her.

Ky Furneaux is Excited About the Release of Her Fifth Book

Ky Furneaux first built her career in the early 2000s as a stunt performer and stunt double. She worked on major films such as ‘Fantastic Four,’ ‘Thor, and ‘Push.’ In 2012, she won a Taurus World Stunt Award for Best Female Stunt Performer. Over time, Ky transitioned into survival television and outdoor education. She co-hosted ‘Outback Lockdown’ and also fronted survival-focused programs. Alongside television, she has authored several books. In March 2014, her first book, ‘Girl’s Own Survival Guide,’ published by Penguin Australia, debuted. She then went on to publish three more books. In September 2026, she is also set to release her latest book, ‘Essential Off-Grid Survival Projects,’ a project she has expressed great excitement about.

Alexa Towersey Always Advocates for Mental and Physical Well-being

Alexa Towersey graduated from university with a Bachelor of Science, double majoring in Biology and Psychology, before later completing a postgraduate diploma in Sports Management and Kinesiology. Alexa was formerly the head trainer for Strong Fitness Magazine and Women’s Health & Fitness Magazine and currently writes a monthly column as the gains guru for Maxim Magazine. She also hosts the podcast ‘How Fitness Saved My Life,’ where she openly discusses her sobriety journey over the last 16 years and the experiences that shaped her path. In 2017, Alexa underwent a hip replacement surgery that became complicated, and she has since spoken publicly about recovery, awareness, and perseverance. Today, she continues her work as a mental health advocate and fitness coach through her platform, Traction With Action.

Rene Murad Runs an Online Store for Curated Gear

Rene Murad made his reality television debut in 2021, when he spoke about coming from a long tradition of Indigenous practices and wilderness knowledge. Since then, he has continued building a career around survival education and outdoor living. Based out of São Paulo, Rene now works as a professional survivalist and motivational speaker, often teaching what he describes as the five pillars of survival. He also runs the YouTube channel Rene Murad Bushcraft, where he shares wilderness techniques, outdoor skills, and survival lessons. Alongside his online presence, Rene operates an official online store that sells curated survival, hunting, and bushcraft gear.

Marina Fukushima is Entrenched in the Rural Life She Has Built for Herself

Marina Fukushima originally qualified as a civil engineer and worked in the field for 11 years before deciding to completely change the direction of her life. After leaving her engineering career, she began traveling around Brazil in a Kombi van to start a more self-sufficient and nature-focused lifestyle. Today, Marina works as a rural producer and bio-builder at her property, Sítio Trópico de Capricórnio. Her work focuses on sustainable living practices and bio-construction, which involves building structures using natural and environmentally conscious materials. Alongside her outdoor lifestyle, Marina is also dedicated to physical fitness and has even completed a marathon. She shares her life with her three dogs while continuing to live close to nature.

Pablo Melin Dorador Loves Leading Adventure Treks With Different People

Pablo Melin Dorado built his career around environmental science, geospatial technology, and outdoor exploration. Between 2017 and 2022, he worked in Environmental Health Safety with Otinapa Sierra Camps while also completing both his Bachelor’s in Environmental Management Engineering and his Master’s degree in Applied Geomatics for Forest and Environmental Resources at Universidad Juárez del Estado de Durango. From 2019 to 2021, Pablo also worked as an auditor with Revisora de avalúos S.A. de C.V. In 2022, he became both an Environmental Consultant with Universidad Juárez del Estado de Durango and an Auditor with ASIIN. During a 2023 career break in San Luis Potosí, he researched tree species and urban pollution levels. Currently, Pablo is also associated with Locos de la montaña, which organizes trekking trips and mountain outings for groups, along with continuing his appearances on reality TV.

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