WAGs to Riches: Where is the Cast Now?

Netflix’s ‘W.A.G.s to Riches’ is a reality series that follows the girlfriends, fiances, wives, and ex-partners of athletes and hip hop artists based in Florida. It is soapy, it is dramatic, and it lives up to its title in every way concievable by shining a light upon the reality of those we consider to be well-known professionals and celebrities in a sense. But now, if you wish to learn more about these individuals and what they have been up to since filming concluded, here’s what we know.

Sharelle Rosado is Focusing on Her Professional Endeavors

Since Sharelle has never been shy about admitting she never wants to depend on a man to be her or her children’s provider ever again, it comes as no surprise she has been giving her career her all over the past few years. However, her efforts have only doubled down in the past few months since the real estate mogul has not only partnered her brokerage Allure Realty with LPT Realty but also spread her wings. In fact, the real estate CEO is a real estate developed, a Fashion Nova Ambassador, as well as a co-host of the Humble Baddies podcast.

Sharelle has also been focusing on her professional life more these days because she and Chad Johnson have since split. While many may think the cause of the split was the fact they could find a common ground for their prenuptial agreements or communication issues or past trust issues, it turned out to be infidelity. The mother of four has since candidly admitted that her fiance was unfaithful, which led there to be distance between them before they ultimately chose to prat ways for good. Sharelle is even a mother, sharing her youngest with her estranged husband.

Maranda “Mjae” Johnson is Juggling Four Roles

Whilke many only know Mjae as the fiesty girlfriend of hip-hop star Kodak Blac, the truth is Mjae Johnson is so much more. After all, she is a proud mother of two adorable children whom she shares with her on-again off-again partner. She is also an artist and has recently even been working on original music like no other. Third is her position as a real estate agent – she is a salesperson under Allure Realty. Last but not the least, she is an entrepreneur. She recently launched Yuri Kids, a clothing brand for newborns and new mothers as expected.

Ashley Wheeler is an Entrepreneur-Philantropist

Alexis Welch Stoudemire is Focusing on Her Professional Endeavors

Porsha Berto is Spending uality Time With Family Today

Porsha is also an entrepreneur in every sense of the term. According to her own accounts, she was struggling after the birth of her first child, which made her decide that she needed a motto that could help her get through every single day. She eventually came up with Bad Bxtch Good Mom, just to then realize she definitely wasn’t alone in her feelings and could actually make something out of it. Thus began the Bad Bxtch Good Mom lifestyle brand, through which the soon-to-be mom of three not only provides a community to women like her but also trades in merchandise.

Sadé Vanessa is Growing Her Family With Robbie Chosen

Sadé is the proud founder, president, and CEO of her own swimwear brand, Seven02Swim, which makes her a fashion designer and an entrepreneur in her own right. However, apart from owning her own organization, she is also a well-known entertainment host and a multi-media personality, meaning she is a true part of the entertainment industry. Honestly, her participation in the Netflix original reality series has only propelled her reach further, which has since inspired her to expand her wings too.

Lastonia “Stoni” Leviston is Thriving As an Entrepreneur

In 2008, Stoni got over the shock over what had transpired with the help of loved ones before suing 50 Cent for defamation as well as intentional infliction of emotional distress. She won the case and was subsequently awarded $5 million, which she reportedly used to start anew in the only way she knew how – she evolved into an entrepreneur. In fact, she is the brains behind the high-end fashion boutique Instatique, is affiliated with the skincare brand Skin Fitness Therapy, has her own hair extension service called Insta Hair, and she recently even launched her own brand Blush & Stone.

Keeta Hill is a Thriving Entrepreneur

Keeta kickstarted her career by managing Brand Partnerships at Gamers First in late 2021, only to soon decide to expand her wings by earning a pilates certification too. Then, in the summer of 2022, the licensed yet non-practicing real estate agent established a fitness brand by the name of Own Flow so as to help people from all walks lead a healthy lifestyle. Apart from all this, Keeta is also a public personality, especially with her significant following on social media platforms as well as the YouTube channel she shares with her now-husband Tyreek. She launched the influencer marketing software application CurrentSea in 2022, where she serves as the Founder-CEO to this day, before also becoming a Managing Partner at Waves in 2023.

