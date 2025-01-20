Porsha Berto’s Net Worth: How Rich is the W.A.G.s to Riches Star?

With no interest in drama and a desire to just focus on her friendships and family, Porsha Berto definitely stood out from the rest in Netflix’s ‘W.A.G.s to Riches.’ She proved her mettle at every step of the way through her work, her dedication to her family, and her loyalty to her friends, even after drama came in the middle. Therefore, of course, while it’s well known that she is married to retired world champion boxer Andre Berto, fans can’t help but wonder more about her professional experiences.

How Did Porsha Berto Earn Her Money?

Although a proud resident of Southern Miami these days, Porsha is actually a California native, and thus, she kickstarted her career there, too. It was reportedly while her husband, legendary former boxer Andre Berto, was still competing that she decided she wanted to make a name for herself too, driving to begin dabbling in the world of real estate. She worked hard to attain her license before finding herself working for the best of the best in California before the family chose to move to Florida.

There, Porsha quickly connected with her community, which is how she came across Sharelle Rosado and then found herself working in her brokerage. It turns out that despite her being relatively new at Allure Brokerage and expanding her family, she is one of the most lucrative agents there, thanks to her unwavering skills and knowledge. In fact, with nearly a decade of experience, she has earned a great name for herself in not just the industry but also in the eyes of experts and clients alike.

As if that’s not enough, though, Porsha is also an entrepreneur in every sense of the term. According to her own accounts, she was struggling after the birth of her first child, which made her decide that she needed a motto that could help her get through every single day. She eventually came up with Bad Bxtch Good Mom, just to then realize she definitely wasn’t alone in her feelings and could actually make something out of it. Thus began the Bad Bxtch Good Mom lifestyle brand, through which the soon-to-be mom of three not only provides a community to women like her but also trades in merchandise.

Porsha Berto’s Net Worth

While Porsha has never been one to flaunt her precise income, it’s imperative to note that she has never been a salaried woman. She earns her money through commissions or through her business, which means that if she is not successful, she can’t have the financial freedom she has always desired. Therefore, with her incredible success, it’s clear she has managed to accumulate significant wealth for herself.

From what we can tell, Porsha potentially earns $3 million a year through commissions alone. That’s owing to the fact she deals in luxury properties in the range of $10-$15 million, the commission for which is usually 3%, with her likely closing four deals a month. She has to split that sum with the other agents in the deal equally before splitting the remaining with her brokerage at an 85-15 ratio. Plus, she also makes a notable sum through her brand. Therefore, considering all these numbers, her lifestyle, possible investments and returns, other assets, as well as the fact that she homeschools her children, we estimate Porsha Berto’s net worth to be around $4 million.

Read More: Sadé Vanessa’s Net Worth: How Rich is the W.A.G.s to Riches Star?