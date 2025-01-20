Sadé Vanessa’s Net Worth: How Rich is the W.A.G.s to Riches Star?

Despite being one of the youngest cast members on Netflix’s ‘W.A.G.s to Riches,’ Sadé Vanessa left her mark on the entire world by always standing up for herself and her friends. Whether it be calling a woman like Sharelle a mean girl for how she treated others, wanting to handle matters on her own, or keeping her peace by staying away from drama, she did it all. So, of course, fans can’t help but wonder how she is in the professional world, especially since she has the unwavering support of her beau, NFL star Robbie Chosen Anderson.

How Did Sadé Vanessa Earn Her Money?

Sadé Vanessa is a woman of many hats, considering her various professions and how she almost perfectly manages to split her time among them all. While it’s true that being with Robbie for over nine years has given her an edge owing to the network he opened her up to, her hard work has all been hers alone. She actually kickstarted her career by focusing on a passion of hers, unaware it would soon evolve into such a brand that some of the most renowned A-list celebrities would turn out to be clients.

Sadé is the proud founder, president, and CEO of her own swimwear brand, Seven02Swim, which makes her a fashion designer and an entrepreneur in her own right. However, apart from owning her own organization, she is also a well-known entertainment host and a multi-media personality, meaning she is a true part of the entertainment industry. Honestly, her participation in the Netflix original reality series has only propelled her reach further, which has since inspired her to expand her wings, too.

We say this because Sadé has recently begun dipping her toes into the real estate industry, too, all the while still managing her business, her career as a television personality, and her home life. We specifically mention her home life because the 25-year-old is not just Robbie’s partner but actually his fiance as well as his baby mama – she is currently planning their wedding and pregnant with their first child. Since motherhood is a job in itself, she definitely has a lot on her plate as of writing, but it is all work she has long hoped for and wanted, so she couldn’t be more excited to continue down this path.

Sadé Vanessa’s Net Worth

Considering Sadé’s many endeavors, as of writing, and the scale to which she has taken them, it’s safe to assume she has managed to accumulate significant wealth for herself. After all, while she has never revealed her income, we do a public personality in her position, which makes roughly $1.4 million per year, and her own swimwear brand is also quite iconic. Therefore, it’s possible she earns a similar sum through this business, too.

Coming to Sadé career as a real estate agent, she potentially earns $1 million a year through commissions alone. That’s owing to the fact she is relatively new in the luxury property industry, so she currently handles estates in the range of 5 million. The commission in the market for these is usually 3%, so with her likely closing four deals a month, which she has to split with other agents plus her brokerage, we believe she takes him $1 million. So, considering all these numbers, her lifestyle, her possible investments and returns, as well as her other assets, we estimate Sadé Vanessa’s net worth to be around $2.5 million.

Read More: Lastonia “Stoni” Leviston’s Net Worth How Rich is the W.A.G.s to Riches Star?