Lastonia “Stoni” Leviston’s Net Worth: How Rich is the W.A.G.s to Riches Star?

Lastonia “Stoni” Leviston may have had more than her fair share of ups and downs just for being the baby mama of rapper Rick Ross’ first child, but her family has always been her priority. It thus comes as no surprise that whenever she has been judged or unfairly put down for things from her past, as explored in Netflix’s ‘W.A.G.s to Riches,’ she simply removes herself from the situation. She can go from 0 to 60 in an instant, yet she knows she has worked hard for the reputation she has today and will not let anything harm it if she can prevent it.

How Did Lastonia “Stoni” Leviston Earn Her Money?

It was back when Lastonia Leviston AKA Stoni was just a young girl when she first came across then-rising hip hop artist Rick Ross, only for them to soon fall head over heels. They had allegedly gotten together and began a family before he even made a name for himself, so it was Stoni and their daughter who served as his inspiration and his biggest support. However, things changed as time passed, and Stoni called off their relationship owing to personal issues, yet they remained amicable. She even lived in a house he owned for their daughter.

However, Stoni’s entire world turned upside down in 2009 when she found herself in the middle of her ex’s rivalry with 50 Cent as a sex tape she had made with an unrelated man months prior went viral. According to court records, the latter had published the same on his site with commentary of his own, and while her partner’s face had been blurred to protect his privacy, her’s was not. That’s how rumors about her being a “call girl” and being in the escort business began, which traumatized her to such an extent, owing to the falseness that she even thought of taking her own life. The man was her partner at the time; they were dating.

Eventually, though, once Stoni got over the shock over what had transpired with the help of loved ones, she sued 50 Cent for defamation as well as intentional infliction of emotional distress. She won the case and was subsequently awarded $5 million, which she reportedly used to start anew in the only way she knew how – she evolved into an entrepreneur. In fact, she is the brains behind the high-end fashion boutique Instatique, is affiliated with the skincare brand Skin Fitness Therapy, has her own hair extension service called Insta Hair, and she recently even launched her own brand Blush & Stone.

Lastonia “Stoni” Leviston’s Net Worth

Considering Stoni’s hard work and perseverance over the years, we are happy to report that she has managed to build significant wealth as well as overall independence for herself. The rumors of her past sometimes do try to hurt her reputation as an entrepreneur even today, yet the way she has carried herself over the past few years speaks volumes about who she is. The fact that she recently began dabbling in the world of entertainment through reality television will also only propel her career further, especially with the help of her online presence and her decision to launch a podcast of her own soon, ‘The BM Club.’

As far as Stoni’s precise earnings over the years are concerned, while she has never come forward to reveal any numbers, we can discern her net worth with the help of her trajectory. Her boutique is high-end and successful, involving her own haircare and clothing brand, so the average profit margin for such establishments in Miami is around $130,000 per year. Then, for her involvement in Skin Fitness Therapy, she likely earns approximately $70,000 a year. Therefore, with these, her experience, her expenses, her possible investments, as well as her lifestyle, Lastonia “Stoni” Leviston is expected to have a net worth of around $3 million as of writing.

