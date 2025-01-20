Sharelle Rosado’s Net Worth: How Rich is the W.A.G.s to Riches Star?

If there’s only one way we can ever describe Sharelle Rosado, it would be as a strong, independent woman, considering she always prides herself on being a self-made woman no matter what. She has faced more than her fair share of ups and downs in life, as evidenced in Netflix’s ‘Selling Tampa’ as well as ‘W.A.G.s to Riches,’ yet she has never wavered in her dedication to work. That’s because she not only wants to lead a luxurious life and provide her children with the best of opportunities, but she also never wants to rely on anybody else ever again.

How Did Sharelle Rosado Earn Her Money?

While not much is known about Sharelle ‘s early years or upbringing, we do know she joined the army in 2007 as an Executive Administrative Assistant to get support for higher education. In 2015, she graduated from the University of Maryland Global Campus with a Bachelor’s in Business Administration in Human Resources Management and Services while serving in the army. In fact, by the time 2013 rolled around and she was in the middle of her studies, she had even evolved into a stable Human Resource personnel in the army.

It was in April 2017 that Sharelle decided to part ways with the army, only to then jump into the world of real estate as her service time had made her realize the industry and its scope. Thus, she earned her license before doing a short stint at Re/MAX Bayside and then proceeded to take a leap of faith in 2019 and establish her own brokerage in Tampa by the name of Allure Realty Agency. Since then, she has actually done such wonders that she even landed a spot in reality entertainment, became partners with LPT realty to handle their Sports and Entertainment sector, and evolved into a developer too.

Sharelle has been married twice before. When infidelity in one way or the other led her to have sour divorces each time that affected her not just personally but also financially, she knew she wanted to do better. Hence, she became determined to really make a name for herself as an entrepreneur, and her drive has remained unwavering no matter who she is with, especially since she bears the responsibility of four children. Her youngest was born in 2022, and she shares him with NFL star Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson, who even proposed to her in 2023. The two even began planning a big February 2, 2025 wedding, yet the relationship ended owing to his reported infidelity.

Sharelle Rosado’s Net Worth

Sharelle is a significant member of high society in Southern Florida owing to her standing as a broker, developer, and reality star, so it goes without saying she is wealthy. Moreover, while she has never opened up about her earnings in any manner, we do know her businesses are extremely profitable and active in terms of rentals, resells, and developments. Allure itself, as a brokerage, benefits significantly with each closed deal, considering it gets a significant cut from the agents under its banners’ commission. That’s because, in the luxury market in Florida, the average commission is 3% of the total deal closed, which is then split equally between the buying and the selling agents.

The sum that is left with an agent is then divided into an 85-15 ratio with their brokerage since they are the ones who bear all the costs of staging, interior design, valuations, and other marketing strategies. So, considering this, Sharelle’s newfound interest in development, her career as a reality star, her presence as a Fashion Nova Ambassador, as well as her position as a co-host on the ‘Humble Baddies’ podcast, all the while taking into account her possible investments, returns, lifestyle, and expenses, we believe Sharelle Rosado’s net worth is in the range of $8 million.

