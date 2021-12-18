7 Reality Shows Like Selling Tampa You Must See

‘Selling Tampa‘ is a Netflix reality series that chronicles the lives of the dynamic female employees of Allure Realty, a luxury real estate agency that provides high-end clients with the best available properties and houses in Tampa Bay, Florida. Sharelle Rosado and her team of gorgeous real estate brokers navigate through crucial business deals, elite clients, magnificent houses with swanky interiors, as well as their shares of drama.

The show portrays actual interpersonal scuffles, real workplace conflicts, as well as a detailed insight into the workings of the real estate industry. If you enjoy the up-close and juicy shenanigans of real people in a professional setting, here is a list of similar recommendations for you to binge on. You can watch most of these shows similar to ‘Selling Tampa’ on Netflix, Hulu, or Amazon Prime.

7. Stay Here (2018)

‘Stay Here’ is a reality TV series that features interior designer Genevieve Gorder and real estate broker Peter Lorimer transforming various owners’ short-term rental homes into high-value properties. The show has one season consisting of eight episodes and has an assortment of real people who have interesting stories behind their properties.

Gorder and Lorimer even ended up renovating a historic firehouse in Washington DC in one of the episodes. Much like ‘Selling Tampa,’ ‘Stay Here’ also falls in the real estate reality TV category, and gives the viewers a glimpse into what goes behind acquiring and building showstopping properties.

6. Flip or Flop (2013- )

Hosted by Tarek El Moussa and Christina Haack, the reality TV series ‘Flip or Flop‘ features the former husband-wife duo that flips homes in Orange County. The ex-couple buys revenue-generating properties and resells them for better profit. While Tarek handles the financial aspects of the dealings, Christina redesigns and renovates the home before they are put up for sale again.

The couple had a turbulent relationship that ended in divorce in 2017, and since then they have still been featuring together on the show for its 10 seasons as of now. The intriguing drama of their past conflicts often does spill into their workspace, thus making it quite similar to ‘Selling Tampa.’ Also, the envious properties featured on the show will surely remind you of the extravagant houses of Tampa Bay.

5. Queer Eye (2018-)

Though not about real estate, ‘Queer Eye‘ shall surely engage you if you enjoy ‘Selling Tampa.’ The reality TV series revolves around five gay professionals called the Fab Five, who provide makeovers to different men in each episode. The Fab Five consists of Antoni Porowski (food and wine connoisseur), Jonathan Van Ness (grooming expert), Bobby Berk (interior design and decor expert), Tan France (fashion stylist), and Karamo Brown (culture and lifestyle expert).

The reboot of an eponymous Emmy award-winning show follows the Fab Five as they profile various male subjects and suggest modifications to them in various areas of life as per their expertise. ‘Queer Eye’ also showcased the unscripted disagreements and complexities of working as a team on screen, as well as the quirks of various clients, much like in ‘Selling Tampa.’ The interpersonal drama of the Fab Five and their partners surely kept everyone hooked throughout the show’s 6 seasons.

4. Million Dollar Beach House (2020- )

Following a group of young agents from Nest Seekers International as they try and sell multimillion value beach properties in The Hamptons, ‘Million Dollar Beach House‘ has a premise that is highly similar to ‘Selling Tampa.’ The ambitions of the agents often come in way of each other’s dealings, thus leading to loads of fights and one-upmanship set against the backdrop of luxurious beach abodes.

Just like ‘Selling Tampa,’ ‘Million Dollar Beach House’ has stunning cast members and drool-worthy houses on display. The authentic drama and the power struggle between the cast to become the top-selling real estate broker reminds the audience strongly of ‘Selling Tampa.’

3. Below Deck (2013- )

Another reality TV series outside the real estate domain, ‘Below Deck‘ however has a stark resemblance to ‘Selling Tampa.’ The series follows the crew aboard a superyacht, as they deal with professional hiccups and personal conflicts during various charter seasons. It has been giving viewers an in-depth of the behind-the-scenes of the yachting industry for 8 seasons and has two super successful spin-offs ‘Below Deck Mediterranean‘ and ‘Below Deck Sailing Yacht.’

Featuring exotic locations, and good-looking crew members, the show is popular for its showmances full of twists and turns, as well as the escapades of the crew both in and outside work. Be it a real estate agency like ‘Selling Tampa’ or superyachts like ‘Below Deck,’ both these shows prove that high-octane drama can happen at any kind of workplace and is equally engaging.

2. Million Dollar Listing New York (2012- )

A two-time Emmy-nominated reality TV series, ‘Million Dollar Listing New York’ is a spin-off of ‘Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles.’ Each season features a group of luxury real estate agents, who deal in the most exotic properties in New York City. The social and professional dynamics of the realtors again form a major part of the show, apart from a peek into the luxurious potential dwellings of New York residents and their lives.

The show is different from ‘Selling Tampa’ only in terms of location, and the fact that it has more male cast members. Apart from these, you will highly enjoy ‘Million Dollar Listing New York’ just as much as ‘Selling Tampa’ due to the same premise and elite drama.

1. Selling Sunset (2019- )

The Primetime Emmy nominated reality TV series on which ‘Selling Tampa’ is originally based, ‘Selling Sunset‘ chronicles the work and personal lives of employees of the Oppenheim Group, an upmarket real estate brokerage firm in Los Angeles. The romantic relationships and marriages of the agents, as well as their fights and equations with each other, have entertained viewers quite a lot, and its popularity has led to two more editions including ‘Selling Tampa.’

‘Selling Sunset’ shall engage you highly if you are interested in high-end houses, glamorous celebrity clients, and the nitty-gritty of the real estate business, with a generous helping of drama. It is a must-watch for fans of ‘Selling Tampa,’ to understand the primary format of the show.

