Created by Adam DiVello, ‘Selling Tampa‘ is a Netflix original reality series that brings the best of real-estate drama to the table. After all, it revolves around some of the most fierce and passionate agents from West Florida to ensure that elite properties, friendships, and rivalries are involved at every step of the way. The production is thus evidently in line with Adam’s ‘Selling Sunset,’ which premiered in 2019, without being repetitive or over the top. So now, if you’re curious to know if the recent Tampa-based show is actually part of the latter, we’ve got the details for you.

Is Selling Tampa Part of Selling Sunset?

‘Selling Tampa’ is not part of ‘Selling Sunset’ but rather a spin-off that offers an inside look into the everyday lives of high-profile realtors as they try to navigate their personal and professional experiences. In other words, the former is a stand-alone series that can easily be watched even if you have no knowledge or understanding of what occurs in any installment of the latter. One of the primary reasons for that is their drastically different settings, with ‘Selling Sunset’ having the west coast state of California as its backdrop and ‘Selling Tampa’ focusing only on Florida.

As mentioned above, both productions follow local real estate agents as they go on about their day-to-day lives. Yet, while ‘Selling Sunset‘ centers around those under The Oppenheim Group’s successful wings in Los Angeles, ‘Selling Tampa‘ circles the truly glamorous realtors at the relatively new Allure Realty in Ybor City, Tampa. The former firm is owned and operated by Jason Oppenheim, with his twin brother Brett serving as the Sr. Vice President, whereas the latter, which is an all-black, all-female organization that even spreads the message of empowerment, is headed by Sharelle Rosado.

Thus, of course, the entire cast of agents is also different. ‘Selling Tampa’ features not only Sharelle’s right-hand woman, Juawana Colbert, and the OG realtors of Allure, Rena Frazier and Colony Reeves, but also dynamic individuals like Anne-Sophie Petit-Frere, Alexis Williams, Tennille Moore, and Karla Giorgio. On the other hand, ‘Selling Sunset’ features the brokers and nine fascinating agents; Mary Fitzgerald, Chrishell Stause, Heather Rae-Young, Christine Quinn, Maya Vander, Amanza Smith, Davina Potratz, Vanessa Villela, and Emma Hernan. In short, the different people guarantee diverse plotlines.

“I didn’t want the typical stereotype of just drama, drama, drama [in Selling Tampa],” Sharelle Rosado recently told HuffPost. “I want to show the world that you only get one lifetime, one chance at this, to actually allow the world to see you. I want to show the world that not only are we beautiful, smart minority women, but we can sell homes too, and we can tap into that luxury world.” That’s another significant difference between the two shows, not the hard-working woman, the hope to inspire, or the desire to stay away from stereotypes, but the emphasis on minorities, which is only in ‘Selling Tampa.’

