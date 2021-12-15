What is Tennille Moore’s Net Worth?

Revolving around the comings and goings of the agents at Allure Realty, a luxury real estate firm in Florida, ‘Selling Tampa’ stays true to its brand by giving us the perfect blend of extravagance and drama. It’s frankly on the same level as its predecessor (‘Selling Sunset‘), meaning that friendships, rivalries, catfights, and professional incidents are involved at every step of the way. But now, if you’re curious to know more about the career and net worth of the woman who grasped our attention the most with her snarky yet fitting one-liners, Tennille Moore, we’ve got you covered.

How Did Tennille Moore Earn Her Money?

As a native of Sarasota, Tennille Moore obtained her Associate’s degree in Early Childhood Education and Teaching from the State College of Florida – Manatee-Sarasota before she began her professional career. From what we can tell, she comes from a family of entrepreneurs, project managers, electric technicians, and more, so the different discussions on the domains made her knowledgeable about most aspects of life. That set her up to be a hard worker, and eventually, in January 2005, Tennille landed the post of Legislative Assistant in the Florida House of Representatives.

Tennille held the legislative post for more than 11 years before becoming the Chief Legislative Assistant to The Florida Senate in November 2016. And it was while she was serving here that she started to dabble in the world of real estate and ended up turning into an agent under Allure Realty in 2019. At first, being a realtor was seemingly just a side hustle for Tennille, but in May 2021, she stopped working at The Florida Senate and continued with Allure. With that said, she does credit her past experiences for her overall skills, rapport, and success in the property industry.

As if all that was not enough, Tennille is even the CEO of CreditPro Credit Repair, a service-based company that not only helps people restore their credit scores but also coaches them on how to maintain it long-term. For the latter, the businesswoman has even grown into an author and penned the ‘Do It Yourself Credit Tools’ ebook. However, first and foremost, she’s a realtor because that’s the trade she seems to have the most passion for, as made evident by her website and social media platforms.

What is Tennille Moore’s Net Worth?

Tampa, St. Petersberg, Clearwater, Sarasota, Lakewood Ranch, and Siesta Key are all locations Tennille Moore focuses upon as a real estate agent at the moment. With that, her success in the field, her previous jobs, and her other ventures, her estimated net worth is unsurprisingly $1 million, as of writing. The best part for Tennille, though, is that this number is only bound to increase as she continues to close more deals on different properties, and thanks to her appearance on Netflix’s ‘Selling Tampa‘ as a primary cast member.

Read More: What is Karla Giorgio’s Net Worth?