What is Selling Sunset’s Christine Quinn’s Net Worth?

Real estate agent Christine Quinn rose to fame through Netflix’s ‘Selling Sunset,’ a reality show that revolves around a group of successful real estate agents. The reality show has cameras following the agents around as they balance professional and private lives while selling million-dollar homes to top-rung clients in Los Angeles. The real estate agents featured on the show all lead luxurious lives making fans wonder what their net worth might be. Well, let’s find out Christine Quinn’s net worth, shall we?

How Did Christine Quinn Make Her Money?

Before taking a job at The Oppenheim Group as a real estate agent, Christine Quinn was an established model and had even dipped her toe in the field of acting. Reports state that Christine was quite a celebrated model and had modeled for renowned publications like Maxim Magazine and Vogue. Additionally, she also jumped at the opportunity to make a name in the film industry and has appeared in several productions to date. Her acting credits include cameo appearances in popular TV shows like ‘Ballers,’ ‘NCIS: Los Angeles,’ and ‘Drop Dead Diva’ along with roles in a few movies including ‘Shark Night,’ ‘Humans vs Zombies,’ and ‘The Perfect Match.’ Christine has also lent her voice to the video game ‘LocoCycle,’ and at present has her movie ‘Bound,’ in post-production.

In her role as a real estate agent for The Oppenheim Group, Christine earns a handsome salary and even makes hefty commissions selling luxurious homes to top clients. Additionally, Netflix’s decision to take on and launch ‘Selling Sunset,’ opened up another avenue of income for Christine as she, like her co-stars, gets paid substantially for appearing on the show. In addition to her job as a real estate agent, Christine also earns quite a lot through her brand deals on social media and recently launched an exclusive collection of shoes in collaboration with Shoe Dazzle. Additionally, she launched an eyeshadow palette with Ciaté London and even keeps up her modeling duties as well as magazine photoshoots that act as additional sources of income.

Incidentally, in December 2019, Christine wed multi-millionaire, Christian Richard with whom she currently shares a child and resides in a multi-million dollar home in Hollywood Hills. Christian, a retired tech entrepreneur and software engineer, is reported to have an incredible approximate net worth of around $20 million which boosted Christine’s own net worth significantly. Additionally, at present, Christine is also hard at work finishing up her first book, ‘How to be a Boss Bitch,’ which is expected to be released in May 2022.

Christine Quinn’s Net Worth

With such a brilliant and dynamic career under her belt, it is no surprise that Christine Quinn has managed to accumulate an approximate net worth of around $2 million. However, with her movie in post-production, an active role on ‘Selling Sunset,’ and a book coming out in a few months, we can safely expect her net worth to go up in the future.

