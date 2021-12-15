What Is Rena Frazier’s Net Worth?

Rena Frazier is an outstanding real estate agent working for the Allure Realty Agency in Tampa, Florida. With Netflix’s ‘Selling Tampa‘ revolving around Rena and her co-workers, the real estate agent found sudden fame as a reality star. Moreover, the show documents the agents’ luxurious lifestyles and the massive commissions from selling multi-million dollar houses, making fans curious about their net worth. If you have ever wondered what Rena Frazier’s net worth might be, we come bearing answers!

How Did Rena Frazier Earn Her Money?

Apart from being a hugely successful real estate agent, Rena Frazier is an attorney with several years of experience under her belt. In 1997, she completed her Bachelor of Science in Civil and Environmental Engineering from the University of South Florida. She then went on to join the Stetson University College of Law and earned her Juris Doctor in 2004. Excited to work in the field of law, Rena found employment as an attorney with the Tampa, Florida, based firm Fowler White Boggs P.A. after passing her bar exam. From 2004 to 2010, she practiced law with Fowler White Boggs and made quite a name for herself in the field.

Subsequently, her dedication, commitment, and experience led to her landing a role as a partner at Quarles & Brady LLP in 2010. During her time as a partner, Rena got acquainted with real estate and realized that her passion lay in selling houses. Moreover, she used her position to familiarize herself with property laws and was even awarded designations like the Florida Super Lawyers Rising Star in real estate as well as Best Lawyers in America for litigation and real estate.

On the other hand, Rena has also served quite a few voluntary positions and has been on the board of organizations like St. Joseph’s Hospital and University Area CDC. Furthermore, she has also been a Member of the Commission on the Status of Women in Hillsborough County from 2017 to 2021. Rena earned her real estate license in 2018 and was already a part of the Allure Realty Agency by the following year.

Her immense experience in property and litigation law aided her rise to the top, and soon she became one of the best performers in the agency. In 2021, she worked hard for her Broker’s license, which in turn saw her get promoted to the position of Broker Associate at Allure Realty. Besides, with ‘Selling Tampa’ being her entry into the reality TV industry, she has received generous compensation for the same. Additionally, her marriage to Anddrikk Frazier, the President & CEO of the Tampa-based Integral Energy, LLC, has also undoubtedly boosted her net worth.

What Is Rena Frazier’s Net Worth?

Considering all her avenues of income as well as her successful marriage, we estimate that Rena Frazier has a net worth of around $1.5 million. Moreover, with Rena now a known face in the reality TV industry, that value will surely rise in the coming years.

Read More: What is Tennille Moore’s Net Worth?