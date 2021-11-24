Selling Sunset Season 4 Cast: Where Are They Now?

It’s not an overstatement to assert that ‘Selling Sunset‘ continues to serve its purpose of being a guilty-pleasure entertainment program with each passing season. From stereotypical catfights to luxurious West Hollywood, we get to explore everything while following the dramatic lives of the real estate agents of The Oppenheim Group. However, aside from the glitz and the glamor, their inter-personal rivalries usually end up taking center stage to stir the pot. So now, with the launch of season 4, if you wish to know what the cast is up to today, we’ve got you covered.

Where are Jason and Brett Oppenheim Now?

Despite having an educational background in law, twin brothers Jason and Brett Oppenheim manage their brokerage with complete confidence because they are fifth-generation real estate brokers. There were rumors back in 2020 that the latter was parting ways with The Oppenheim Group to launch his own firm, but that’s not true. While Jason serves as the President and Founder, Brett is still the Senior Vice President of the establishment. More importantly, both brothers are now in happy relationships with Chrishell Stause and model-entrepreneur Tina Louise, respectively.

Where is Chrishell Stause Now?

Chrishell Stause’s life has been quite the rollercoaster since she started serving as an agent, yet it seems like things are really looking up for her these days. Not only is she in a healthy involvement with her boss, Jason Oppenheim, which she has openly called love, but she’s also continuing to work both in the real estate and the entertainment industry. The actress went back to ‘Days of Our Lives’ as a guest star in the summer of 2021, and today, she is patiently awaiting the release of her memoir, ‘Under Construction,’ which will hit the shelves on February 8, 2022.

Where is Christine Quinn Now?

With Christine Quinn’s storyline in season 4, doubts about her future at The Oppenheim Group arose, so we’re glad to report that she still holds the post of Realtor Associate. Moreover, her Texan roots, family values, and love for her partner are also alive, meaning that she’s joyfully married to Christian Richard. The couple welcomed their first child, Christian Jr., in May 2021, and now, they’re exploring the world together. The reality star has since created Shop Christine Quinn’s Closet – which is precisely what it sounds like – and will soon release her book, ‘How to be A Boss B*tch.’

Where is Mary Fitzgerald Now?

Mary Fitzgerald is a real estate agent who is simply enjoying her life with her husband, Romain Bonnet, these days. Despite their 13-year age gap, differences in a few familial ideals, and minor disagreements on when to buy their forever home, the couple seems as happy as they can be. In fact, as of writing, they’re traveling through Europe, having first visited his homeland of France before making their way to Marrakesh, Morocco. Their social media platforms are just a small proof of their positive bond, highlighting the importance of respect and affection in any connection.

Where is Heather Rae-Young Now?

Heather Rae-Young, or rather Heather Rae El Moussa, is now a wife, stepmother, and broker. She and ‘Flip or Flop’ star Tarek El Moussa tied the knot on October 23, 2021, saying their vows to his two children before one another in a dream ceremony captured by HGTV cameras. You can watch ‘Tarek & Heather: The Big I Do’ on the network channel and Discovery+ after it premiers on December 16. The duo honeymooned in the Maldives before diving right back into work, but we should also mention that they’re currently planning on having children of their own.

Where is Maya Vander Now?

Maya Vander is a fan favorite on ‘Selling Sunset’ owing to her positive yet outspoken personality, which also elevates her professional life to a great extent. As a realtor who travels between Los Angeles and Miami at all times, she’s not only a significant part of The Oppenheim Group and Douglas Elliman Real Estate, but she’s also the founder of The Maya Vandar Group (established in December 2020). Furthermore, the Israeli is happily married and currently pregnant with their third child, who is due around Christmas this year. Being a mother is Maya’s favorite job.

Where is Amanza Smith Now?

After more than two years of waiting for answers from her ex-husband, former NFL player Ralph Brown, who suddenly went missing (allegedly of his own free will), Amanza Smith finally has some peace. It’s not because he has returned but because she now has complete custody of their two children, 11-year-old daughter Noah and 10-year-old son Braker. She can now care for them in the way they need without any legal requirements getting in the way. In short, Amanza is giving it her all to be the best possible parent she can be while also working hard to provide for them.

Where is Davina Potratz Now?

Davina Potratz is not only a broker, but she’s also the Director of the New Development Division at The Oppenheim Group, indicating that she mainly deals in under-construction properties that will actively go on the market a while later. She has over a decade of experience in real estate, so when combined with the previous exposure she received when she was signed under Ford Model Agency for another ten years, her skills surpass all expectations. Davina is into everything artistic and luxurious, which shines through from her social media accounts as well.

Where is Vanessa Villela Now?

Vanessa Villela is a Mexican-American actress turned real estate agent whose unique skillset and upbeat nature make her an asset. The fact that she loves nothing more than helping others and wants to give back to her people and community in any way possible also plays a role in her success. Thus, today, when she’s not actively working, Vanessa focuses on spirituality and staying fit via yoga, spends time with her friends and family, and supports welfare organizations.

Where is Emma Hernan Now?

Having been modeling since the age of 12 and investing in the stock market since 14 or 15, Emma Hernan probably can’t remember a time when she wasn’t working. She loves being busy and appreciates the experiences that come with it, so she’s juggling quite a few things right now. Not only is she a realtor and a reality star, but she continues to be a model and an angel investor while also serving as the CEO of Emma Leigh & Co., a plant-based frozen food organization famous for its empanadas.

