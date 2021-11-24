What is Selling Sunset’s Emma Hernan’s Net Worth?

As a cast member of Netflix’s ‘Selling Sunset,’ Emma Hernan’s presence in the public spotlight is no surprise. However, the truth is that she has been in the entertainment industry since she was a young girl, so being in front of a camera is nothing new for her. From modeling to high-profile investments and from real-estate to reality television, she has succeeded in them all. With these ventures and vast experiences, though, we can’t help but be inquisitive about Emma’s career trajectory and overall net worth. So now, let’s find out the details of the same, shall we?

How Did Emma Hernan Earn Her Money?

Having had a passion for glitz and glamor, Emma Hernan started modeling at the tender age of 12, migrating to Los Angeles from her hometown outside of Boston to pursue it further later on. She also worked at ice-cream shops and babysat to earn extra, and that ultimately led her to the world of finance. After all, the dad of one of the kids she cared for worked in the stock market, and conversations concerning it struck her fancy. Thus, at the age of 14 or 15, Emma started investing, which was lucrative enough to help her finance her family’s business by 17.

“I took all my modeling money, all my babysitting money, all my ice cream money – I worked at every store, I loved working – and I started investing in the stock market and health care,” the now 30-year-old candidly told Nylon. “I self-taught myself just by reading and learning, and that’s how I got into investing.” Once in LA, Emma even started investing in startups, then crypto, and finally real-estate, all the while continuing her modeling career. The fact that she was merely 16 when she began booking international runway gigs also helped her exposure and progress.

Emma has even admitted that her professional shift into real estate was pretty natural because “with any successful run in the stock market, you tend to kind of fall into [it].” She bought her first property from friend Jason Oppenheim in 2017, who saw potential and encouraged her to join the business, which she did after obtaining her license in 2018. She was a part-time employee of The Oppenheim Group until early 2021 — until she grew into a full-time realtor associate. More importantly, Emma is an accomplished woman entrepreneur who operates Emma Leigh & Co.

Emma Leigh & Co. is a plant-based frozen food company that is known for its delicious, fusion empanadas made with Beyond Meat produce. The founder and CEO confessed on the Netflix original and to People that her connections from the food business help her gain clientele in real estate, and her experience makes a massive difference in her different ventures.

What is Emma Hernan’s Net Worth?

Although Emma Hernan has kept it no secret that she has several investments, she has understandably never made her assets or income public knowledge. Therefore, from what we can tell, her estimated net worth could be near the $3 million mark right now. The model’s new role as a property broker and Netflix reality star will only increase this number with time.

