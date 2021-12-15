Selling Tampa’s Karla Giorgio: Everything We Know

Created by Adam DiVello (‘Laguna Beach’ and ‘The Hills’) for Netflix, ‘Selling Tampa‘ follows the dynamic, fierce, and glamorous agents of Allure Realty, an all-female real estate firm in West Florida. From luxurious estates to high-tension drama, this Netflix original involves every aspect as the cast members navigate their personal and professional lives while trying to dominate the property industry. Amongst these realtors is Karla Giorgio, who won our hearts with her sheer honesty and compassion. So now, let’s find out everything there is to know about her, shall we?

Karla Giorgio’s Age and Background

Karla Giorgio was born in Caracas, Venezuela, back in 1988, but she grew up around Orlando, Florida, after her family had relocated in 1994 for better opportunities. She was primarily raised alongside her sister by a single mother, and that’s where she learned the importance of hard work, unity, family, and a sound support system. Karla has never revealed any of their names, let alone her stepfather’s, but she’s proud of her lineage and doesn’t mind showing it off to the world. That’s why she recently shared family portraits on her Instagram and thanked “the real ones in my life.”

Karla’s surroundings had led her to be captivated by the idea of business and selling, so by the time she was 11, she was trading snacks in school, and five years later, she actually joined her stepfather’s car dealership. It appears as if the constant encouragement of her loved ones also played a role in giving Karla the courage to earn a Bachelor’s degree in Business from Valencia College in 2008 before going on to pursue her true calling and becoming a licensed agent. After all, who knows where she would be today if she didn’t have the support of those who matter the most.

Karla Giorgio’s Profession

From what we can tell, Karla Giorgio began her career in 2015 under the wings of eXp Realty, only to part ways with them for good in March 2019. Three months later, she became an Insurance Agent at PHP Agency in Orlando, and then in November, she joined Allure Realty in Tampa as a Real Estate Agent. The best part for her, though, is that it seems like Karla is still juggling both these posts to create a good life for herself and her family. Yet, we should also mention that her insurance license expired in October 2021, and it’s unclear whether she has gotten it renewed or not.

Karla Giorgio’s Ex-Partner and Children

Karla Giorgio is a proud mother of three young boys, including a set of twins — Xavier, CJ Johnson, and Kaden Johnson. More importantly, no matter what life has to throw at her, she genuinely loves this role and is determined to always make her sons her priority. In the Netflix original, Karla had conceded that she’d recently separated from her high school sweetheart after more than a decade together, so we believe that she’s single at the moment and mainly handling everything on her own.

With that said, although Karla has never revealed her ex’s identity, we assume that it’s NFL running back Chris Johnson because he is the 9-year-old twins’, CJ and Kaden Johnson’s, father for sure. As for the kids, the two younger brothers are football and track athletes themselves, whereas not much information is available about Xavier. All we know is that the three boys seem to have a positive and open relationship with their mother.

