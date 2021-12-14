Selling Tampa’s Juawana Colbert: Everything We Know

Juawana Colbert is an integral part of Sharelle’s team of real estate agents at the Allure Realty Agency in Tampa, Florida. She joined the organization in January 2019 and, since then, has been making quite a name for herself in Tampa’s real estate industry. With Netflix’s show ‘Selling Tampa’ propelling her into the spotlight, fans are excited to learn more about the new figure in reality TV. Thus, we decided to jump in and find out everything there is about Juawana Colbert.

Juawana Colbert’s Age and Background

Born on December 24, 1980, Juawana Colbert, 41, spent her childhood and younger days in Los Angeles, California. Brought up in a tight-knit family in the metropolitan city, Juawana shared a special relationship with her grandfather, who himself owned numerous properties around the city. Although not much is known about Juawana’s early life, she fell in love with the real estate industry from a young age. When she was a girl, she used to accompany her grandfather whenever he would venture out to inspect his several properties. These trips sowed the seeds of passionate love for real estate in the young girl’s mind, which later manifested when she began working for Allure Realty.

Although interested in real estate, Juawana finished high school and earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Business from Northwood University. Additionally, she also completed a certificate course in Finance, Marketing, Real Estate, as well as Business Retention and looked forward to a career in development and finance.

Juawana Colbert’s Profession

Juawana began her career as a Project Manager for Charlotte Regional Partnership in 2006 before moving on to the Greater Houston Partnership as a Regional Economic Development Manager in 2012. She then went on to hold the prestigious position of Director at the Fayetteville Cumberland Economic Development Corporation from 2014-2017. In 2017, she left her previous job and found employment as a Business Development Manager at Tampa Hillsborough Economic Development Corporation. Juawana’s illustrious career and immense experience played a significant part in her rise to the top, as in 2018, she became the Vice President of the Pasco Economic Development Council.

However, with real estate being her longtime passion, she found an opportunity to join Sharell’s Allure Realty Agency in January 2019 and wasted no time in grabbing it. While employed at Allure Realty, Juawana even served as an Associate Director of Corporate Engagement at Year Up and an Outreach & Marketing Specialist at the U.S. Small Business Administration. Nevertheless, at present, she is wholly committed to her job as a real estate agent, and her tenacity has made her one of the top performers in the agency.

Juawana Colbert’s Ex-Husband and Kids

While on the show, Juawana mentioned that she was married to her then-second husband, Bryan Williams. Bryan is reported to be a US Army veteran and an avid photographer. Juawana stated that they tied the knot in 2016 and were married for five years but never had any kids. Although the marriage was smooth when filming started, court records mention that the couple filed for divorce in January 2021. Unfortunately, the reason behind their divorce hasn’t been documented on the show and remains unknown.

Although Juawana’s first husband’s name remains unknown, they share a son together. Now a young adult, their son is a father himself, making Juawana a very proud grandmother. It honestly is fantastic to witness the bond Juawana shares with the younger generations, and we wish her the very best for the coming years.

Read More: What Is Juawana Colbert’s Net Worth?