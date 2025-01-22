Where is Netflix’s W.A.G.s to Riches Filmed?

Netflix’s ‘W.A.G.s to Riches’ is a reality series that follows the wives, girlfriends, and ex-partners of famous athletes and rappers as they navigate through life in Florida. Apart from being associated with their respective partners, the ambitious wags also have their own identities as they try to juggle their professional and personal lives amidst the chaos that comes with the world of professional sports and music. In the show, the lives of these women are not devoid of drama as they are connected to each other through their respective partners and have some reasons that ignite differences between them. With their luxurious lives in focus, the famous wags have a lot on their plate, including handling their businesses and side chicks, against the backdrop of several stunning and extravagant sites across Florida.

W.A.G.s to Riches Filming Locations

The shooting for ‘W.A.G.s to Riches’ is conducted in Florida, especially across the Miami metropolitan area. From what we can tell, the principal photography for the inaugural iteration of the drama-filled reality series took place in the summer of 2024. The vast and versatile landscape of Florida is evident in various establishing and exterior shots of the areas where the wags reside and operate.

Miami Metropolitan Area, Florida

The aerial and exterior shots of various landmarks and skyscrapers in the Miami metropolitan area establish the fact that ‘W.A.G.s to Riches’ is lensed in and around Miami as we get pulled into the lives of the wags. Being a group of sociable women, they regularly go out for meals with their friends. So, many eateries and bars, such as Prime 112 Restaurant at 112 Ocean Drive, MILA at 1636 Meridian Avenue Rooftop, and Casa Matilda – Restaurant & Lounge at 411 Washington Avenue, all of which are in Miami Beach, serve as filming sites for the Netflix production.

The C-Level Rooftop Terrace on top of the Clevelander Hotel at 1020 Ocean Drive in Miami Beach is also one of the production locations. Other establishments and places in the coastal resort city of Miami Beach are also explored by the wags in the series, including the Miami Beach Golf Club at 2301 Alton Road, The Villa Casa Casuarina At The Former Versace Mansion at 1116 Ocean Drive, Miami Beach Marina at 300 Alton Road, and Moxy Miami South Beach at 915 Washington Avenue.

The city of Miami, which is the core of the Miami metropolitan area, is the primary production location of ‘W.A.G.s to Riches.’ For instance, some of the wags are seen enjoying their meals at a couple of Japanese restaurants — Haiku Miami at 221 Northwest 23rd Street and Salvaje | Miami at 101 Northeast 34th Street. Other restaurants where some of the important scenes are filmed include the Sofia Italian Restaurant Miami at 140 Northeast 39th Street #133 and Victory Restaurant & Lounge at 3252 Northeast 1st Avenue Suite 107. Besides eateries, various other businesses are also featured in the show, such as Total Women Wellness Center at 16400 Northwest 2nd Avenue, Alexander Wang Store at 52 Northeast 41st Street, and Maxed Time & Diamonds at 7580 Northeast 4th Ct #115.

The cast and crew of ‘W.A.G.s to Riches’ also utilize the services of establishments in numerous other areas across the Miami metropolitan area. Some of them are Aba Miami – Bal Harbour at 9700 Collins Avenue # 101 in Bal Harbour, Katana Cocina Nikkei at 1952 Weston Road in Weston, Fancy James Boutique at 111 East Palmetto Park Road in Boca Raton, and Stoni’s Boutique aka Instatique at 5901 Northwest 183rd Street suite 265 in Miami Gardens. For shooting purposes, the production team also travel out of the metropolitan area to shoot a few portions at Allure Realty LLC at 1315 East 7th Avenue Suite 105 in Tampa. Moreover, since most of the cast members reside in Florida, their residential properties also served as production locations for the show.

