Alexis Welch Stoudemire’s Net Worth: How Rich is the W.A.G.s to Riches Star?

While many public personalities have a lot of openly strong opinions on every little matter, Amar’e Stoudemire’s ex-wife Alexis Welch is the opposite, as she prefers neutrality over drama. This much was evidenced throughout Netflix’s ‘W.A.G.s to Riches,’ making it clear she is a force to be reckoned with since losing her grace and trust essentially means losing it all. Therefore, of course, she is a fan-favorite, leading many to wonder more about her personal as well as professional experiences, along with how they have contributed to her overall wealth.

How Did Alexis Welch Stoudemire Earn Her Money?

It was reportedly back when Alexis was merely 19 when she first came across Amar’e, just for them to subsequently build a life together while he continued to pursue his dream. The truth is the couple tied the knot roughly a decade ago and had three children later in December 2013, yet they had made it clear by this point that they were solely dedicated to one another and one another alone. Therefore, they later welcomed one more child into this world, all the while evolving themselves as entrepreneurs and proving their mettle to the world.

In fact, by the time 2022 rolled around, the couple had an extensive real estate portfolio under their name, a fashion brand, as well as several charitable organizations, all of which were divided between them once they filed for divorce following 19 years of togetherness. The whole break-up admittedly hurt Alexis a lot, but she is glad to still have Amar’e in her life, be it just as a friend and a co-parent rather than a partner for life. Since then, she has actually been involved as an investor in her own right because she knows that there is no one and nobody she can truly depend on except herself.

Alexis was once a part of the entertainment industry as an actress, makeup artist, as well as director, with credits including ‘Disintegration’ (2007), ‘Cancer Fairy’ (2011), and ‘What Makes Your Team Special’ (2010), yet she has long stepped away from that world. In fact, today, she primarily just serves as an active partner in an entirely black-owned cannabis farm in Colorado, as well as an investor in industries like fashion, real estate, and tech. In fact, she is currently associated with the clean and cruelty-free beauty brand Supergoop, all the while also putting in efforts to be a successful travel and lifestyle content creator. Plus, she is dedicated to the Orphaned Starfish Foundation. She previously hosted a podcast by the name of ‘Dear Young Queen’ to help individuals like herself build stability, but she now serves as the co-host of the ‘Humble Baddies’ podcast.

Alexis Welch Stourdemire’s Net Worth

Considering Alexis’s significant portfolio and consistent hard work over the past few years, it’s undeniable that she has managed to accumulate significant wealth for herself. It’s actually even evident if you take a close look at her lifestyle, with her jet-setting across the world at a moment’s notice to live her life to the fullest, wearing the most luxurious brands, and having a safe, healthy home. Her marriage with Amar’e did help her a lot financially, considering his legendary status as a basketball player as well as his Olympic experiences, but it was what she made of the opportunities that came to her because of it that made all the lasting difference.

Therefore, while Alexis has never once revealed her income in any manner, we do believe the podcast host and former entertainment industry professional turned entrepreneur and reality star makes at least a couple million dollars a year. This stems from possible royalties, her rent income through her real estate portfolio, her fashion as well as tech investments, and her income via online platforms, considering she is a public figure. So, taking into consideration every aspect, we believe Alexis currently has a net worth of at least $6 million.

