Ashley Wheeler’s Net Worth: How Rich is the W.A.G.s to Riches Star?

If there’s only one word we can ever use to describe Ashley Nicole Roberts Wheeler, it would have to be ambitious, considering all her hard work to achieve the success she wanted in life. She is best known for being a former NFL athlete Philip Wheeler’s wife as well as the mother of his two children, but she is so much more. This much is actually even explored in Netflix’s ‘W.A.G.s to Riches,’ a reality series that delves deep into the lives of the partners or former partners of high-profile athletes and rappers in South Florida.

How Did Ashley Wheeler Earn Her Money?

Ashley was born in the early 1990s into a loving, supportive, yet strict household, especially considering being a part of the military was a generational career choice. Therefore, she decided to follow in their footsteps and joined the army upon graduating high school, only to gradually climb up the ladder to grow both personally as well as professionally. As time passed, she really did prove her mettle in every way considerable, resulting in her earning the title of Captain, meaning she trained new soldiers for every possibility they might face.

Ashley was reportedly discharged from her military service in the early to mid-2010s, after which she decided to focus on her personal life. After all, she had found love with then-Atlanta Falcons player Philip Wheeler, just to then welcome a healthy, happy baby boy, Philip Wheeler II, into this world. They tied the knot in May 2017 in front of all their loved ones, shortly after which he stepped away from football, and the couple welcomed their second son into this world. A lot of their experiences during this period were actually documented since the former military Captain had evolved into a reality star as a primary cast member of E!’s ‘WAGS Miami.’

Since then, Ashley has actually taken on the role of the family’s breadwinner, with Philip unwaveringly supporting her at every step of the way. He actually seems content to be a househusband at the moment, as per the aforementioned original, because it enables him to spend quality time with his wife, sons, friends, and other family members in a way he couldn’t while he was an athlete. This only inspires Ashley, resulting in her getting a real estate license, hanging it under the banner of Allure Realty, and doing wonders as an agent, all the while also growing as a public figure as the co-host of the ‘Humble Baddies’ podcast.

Ashley Wheeler’s Net Worth

While Ashley has never revealed her precise income or earnings in any manner over the years, it’s evident she and her husband have managed to build a safe, secure life for their young family. However, we do know that the average salary of a military captain was in the range of $40,000–$80,000 per year while Ashley was serving, so we believe she walked away with roughly $60,000 per year while there. Furthermore, it’s well-known that reality stars are paid for each episode they appear in, so she has likely also accumulated a significant lump sum through her stints in ‘Wags Miami’ plus ‘W.A.G.s to Riches.’

Coming to Ashley’s career as a real estate agent, she potentially earns $3 million a year through commissions alone. That’s owing to the fact she deals in luxury properties in the range of $10-$15 million, the commission for which is usually 3%, with her likely closing four deals a month. She has to split that sum with the other agents in the deal equally before splitting the remaining with her brokerage at an 85-15 ratio. Plus, she makes a notable sum as a podcast host and Fashion Nova Ambassador. Therefore, considering all these numbers, her lifestyle, her possible investments and returns, as well as her other assets, we estimate Ashley Wheeler’s net worth to be around $4 million.

