Maranda “Mjae” Johnson’s Net Worth: How Rich is the W.A.G.s to Riches Star?

At the age of 22, Maranda “Mjae” Johnson has proved her mettle in the entertainment industry in every way conceivable through not just her appearance in Netflix’s ‘W.A.G.s to Riches’ but also her real estate and rapping career. She never had any sort of luxury growing up owing to the fact her father was reportedly an addict while her mother was allegedly a pimp, resulting in her being raised by her grandmother. Therefore, even though she always wanted the freshest of Jordans and the newest fashion designs, she held back until she could afford them all on her own, which she now can.

How Did Maranda “Mjae” Johnson Earn Her Money?

While many believe Mjae’s luxury comes from her on-again, off-again relationship with renowned rapper Kodak Black, that’s not entirely the case. It’s true that he does do his best to provide for her as well as their two children, but she actually has a career of her own that has helped her really come into her own. She always liked writing for herself and expressing herself creatively, yet it wasn’t until she was pregnant with their first child that she realized she had the skills of a rapper. Therefore, with the help of connections, Mjae found her way to the studio, where she kickstarted her career as a rapper.

Thus, Mjae and Kodak often collaborate professionally, too, despite all the controversial drama in their personal lives, but the former still didn’t believe it was enough. So, in the past couple of years, she worked hard to earn a real estate license in their base state of Florida before joining fellow cast member Sharelle Rosado’s brokerage, Allure Realty. The broker actually saw herself in her owing to her unwavering confidence as well as her personal situation, so she didn’t hesitate to take her under her wing. Thankfully, it worked out in both of their favor as Mjae turned out to be incredibly skilled and knowledgeable.

Therefore, over the past couple of years, Mjae’s priority has been to dominate the real estate industry so as to provide for her family and spend all her free time in the studio to let her creativity flow. Her plans did face a snag in 2024 as she was arrested for theft and battery for an alleged assault on one of her boyfriend’s other baby mama, but she soon got released on bail. She has since actually conceded that she did hit the woman but that she was not responsible for any theft or larceny, resulting in her being let go with a warning.

Maranda “Mjae” Johnson’s Net Worth

Although Maranda “Mjae” Johnson is quite young, she has already managed to establish a name in not one but two industries primarily thanks to her hard work, skills, as well as perseverance. So, it’s safe to assume that while her career is only just beginning, she is already on the way to incredible success and prosperity in every sense of the term. After all, as an agent at Allure Realty, she deals with luxurious properties across South Florida, which is gradually stepping towards development too. In other words, apart from rent, resales, and new developments, she might soon find herself dealing in inter-company developments altogether.

Coming to Mjae’s earnings, from what we can tell, her rap career has resulted in her gaining quite a significant online following, which has since increased her listens too. However, her precise earnings are still unclear. Yet, as a realtor, she likely walks away with $2 million per year. This is upon taking into account that she currently deals with estates worth $5 million at a 3% overall commission, which she then has to split with the other party’s agent equally before dividing the remaining with her brokerage at an 85-15 ratio. We assume she closes four deals per month. As a result of this, her other avenues of income, her lifestyle expenses, and her potential investments and returns, we believe her net worth is in the range of $3 million.

