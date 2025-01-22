Sharelle and Stoni: Are the WAGs to Riches Stars Friends?

With Netflix’s ‘W.A.G.s to Riches’ shining a light upon the glamorous life of the girlfriends, fiances, wives, and ex-partners of athletes and hip-hop stars, we get a reality series like no other. After all, there is drama and chaos at every step of the way, but it holds true to its title by showcasing individuals who truly have made something of their own and are not just WAGs. Amongst them are Sharelle Rosado and Lastonia “Stoni” Leviston, whose interpersonal relationship was arguably the most intriguing considering the judgments and opinions they had about one another.

Sharelle and Stoni Never Made Any Real Attempts To Get to Know One Another

From the moment Stoni first attempted to join the W.A.G.s group in southern Florida, she was being judged and ridiculed at every step of the way owing to her rather unfortunate past. As Rick Ross’s ex-wife, she was no stranger to tabloids and media, but the stories they printed stuck, and some others, particularly Sharelle, had a preconceived notion about her not belonging. That’s because during Rick Ross’ feud with 50 Cent in the 2000s after he and Stoni had already split despite sharing a child together, a sex tape of hers with another partner leaked online.

This tape, as per Stoni’s own accounts in the original, was given to 50 Cent, and he released it with commentary of his own, ruining her reputation to such an extent she had reached the point of contemplating suicide. After all, while the male’s face had been blurred, she had not been, so she filed a civil lawsuit against him and ended up walking away with $5 million. Since then, she has used this sub to evolve into an entrepreneur, having opened a boutique called Istatique, only for it to sadly not be a hit as she had expected it to be owing to her focusing on fast fashion.

Sharelle was very honest about not wanting to associate with Stoni for these reasons, stating she didn’t see any value in them, not even being cordial or belonging to the same group. Of course, her evident sentiment hurt, but she later did behave cordially with her owing to their group being massive, and she even tried helping her improve and expand the scope of her business. But alas, things spiraled again as Stoni approached Sharelle to talk about her relationship after hearing some rumors regarding it being a PR stunt, infidelity, and much more, which soured any progress made.

Sharelle and Stoni Are Amicable

Despite the fact that Sharelle and Stoni have never really seen eye to eye on any matter, it’s hard to speculate whether they are friends or not. However, they do attend many of the same social gatherings and are part of a distinct community in Florida, so they definitely do keep in touch in one way or another and have managed to remain amicable towards one another. In fact, they even follow one another on their respective social media platforms, with both just focusing on their own experiences and endeavors rather than any outside noise or drama.

Though it is imperative to note that Sharelle and Chad Johnson have since parted ways owing to their communication issues and his alleged infidelity with many different partners. The boutique owner reportedly never gloated regarding her being right, and the real estate mogul likely also understood where she was coming from when they first talked about the same, so they likely are on good, neutral terms at the moment. In other words, while they don’t appear to be close friends, they also don’t appear to be enemies or rivals in any way, shape, or form, making us believe that they are content with where they stand at the moment, which is all that matters in the long run.

