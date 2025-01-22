Sharelle and Chad: Is the WAGs to Riches Couple Still Together?

Love is an unpredictable journey full of growth and surprises, and watching it unfold can be a truly beautiful experience. Netflix’s ‘W.A.G.s to Riches’ brings this to life by featuring various athletes and rap stars alongside their wives and girlfriends, offering a glimpse into the diverse stages and dynamics of their relationships. Among the most eye-catching couples on the show were Sharelle Rosado and Chad Ochocinco. Their connection appeared strong, and with wedding plans on the horizon, the excitement surrounding them was palpable. Both seemed fully committed to giving their all to the relationship, but as with any love story, challenges were not far behind.

Sharelle Rosado and Chad Johnson Were in the Middle of Their Wedding Preparation

As the season began, Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson and Sharelle Rosado appeared to be one of the most solid couples, completely at ease in their family dynamic. They seemed to effortlessly blend their lives together, each bringing children from previous relationships. Chad had seven children from earlier partnerships, while Sharelle had three of her own—Arieana, Marcus, and Denim. Their story had an interesting beginning, as they first crossed paths due to their children sharing a common interest in track. After their initial meeting, Sharelle reached out to Chad with a message on social media, and from that point, their connection was immediate and undeniable.

For a long time, Chad and Sharelle’s relationship had its ups and downs, but by late 2020, they officially made it work. In August 2021, they joyfully shared the news that they were expecting their first child together. The following January, their daughter Serenity was born, marking a deeply memorable moment in both of their lives. They embraced parenthood with great care and responsibility. In January 2023, the couple announced their engagement, though they had already started calling each other “fiancé” publicly before that. During an interview at the time, Sharelle expressed that the proposal had been a complete surprise, given Chad’s usually reserved nature. She emphasized how special it was, especially with the presence of family and friends, showing the thought and planning that went into making the moment unforgettable.

In the season, Chad and Sharelle were seen carefully planning their wedding, even inviting a pastor to their home to ensure everything was set up perfectly. They were determined to make their special day truly memorable and had set their wedding date for February 2, 2025. However, when the topic of a prenuptial agreement came up, tension between the couple was created. They found themselves at odds over various issues, from their shared podcast to Sharelle’s real estate ventures, highlighting the growing discord in their relationship. The situation took an even more dramatic turn when Sharelle’s co-star, Lastonia Leviston (aka Stoni), mentioned hearing rumors of cheating. This revelation sparked further speculation and raised plenty of eyebrows among those involved.

Sharelle Rosado and Chad Ochocinco Have Broken Off Their Engagement

In October 2024, Sharelle took to social media to announce that she and Chad had called off their engagement. She didn’t offer many details but requested that fans refrain from tagging them in photos together, adding, “He is a free man, ladies.” The breakup quickly sparked a flurry of speculation, which Sharelle later addressed during a podcast in January 2025. She revealed that she had gone through Chad’s phone and discovered numerous texts from other women. While she didn’t go into further specifics, she shared that what hurt her the most wasn’t the infidelity itself but the way she had found out. Sharelle admitted to having been unfaithful in past relationships as well but emphasized that Chad’s failure to confront the issue directly left her feeling deeply disappointed.

Sharelle also addressed some of the rumors surrounding their breakup, including claims that Chad had given her an STD or that she had caught him cheating on CCTV footage. She clarified that those rumors were untrue, stating that she still had a lot of respect for him and that they would always remain a family. When asked if there was a chance they could reconcile, she said it wasn’t a possibility at the moment, but she might reconsider in the future. Sharelle mentioned she was enjoying traveling and might even go on a date with Chad later. On the other hand, Chad has kept a low profile about the situation, but on his podcast, he revealed that Sharelle had blocked him and referred to their breakup as one of the many challenges in a relationship. He also claimed that she had left him during what he described as his “season.”

Sharelle Rosado and Chad Ochocinco Used to Share a Podcast Together

Sharelle Rosado is the CEO and founder of Allure Realty, a luxury real estate firm based in Tampa that specializes in high-end markets in Florida, Miami, and Charlotte. Her company focuses on the luxury real estate sector, catering to affluent clients. In addition to her successful real estate career, she is also known for her role as a cast member on Netflix’s ‘Selling Tampa.’ A former U.S. Army veteran, she brings a strong work ethic and leadership skills, carrying the spirit of her military experience into her business ventures.

Chad Ochocinco, on the other hand, is a retired NFL player known for his time with the Cincinnati Bengals, Miami Dolphins, and New England Patriots. After his football career, he transitioned into the podcasting world with his popular show ‘Nightcap,’ where he and Sharelle were previously partners. However, their professional collaboration on the podcast has since come to an end.

Read More: Kris Fade and Brianna: Is the Dubai Bling Couple Still Together?