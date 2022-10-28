Are Kris Fade and Brianna From Dubai Bling Still Together?

‘Dubai Bling‘ is an interesting reality TV series on Netflix that features some extremely wealthy Dubai residents in the same friend circle. These affluent individuals come from different walks of life yet have a shared love for luxury and a pinch of drama. Apart from delving into their day-to-day routines, social gatherings, and professional ventures, the show also focuses on their interpersonal relationships and romantic lives, which come with their dose of conflicts and confrontations.

One of the pivotal aspects of the show’s inaugural iteration was the endearing relationship between renowned radio host Kris Fade and his fiancée, Brianna Ramirez. However, as the couple prepared for their upcoming nuptials, they faced several roadblocks in the form of disagreeing parents, career choices, and their different personality traits. Now that the cameras are away, all this has made fans wonder if Kris and Brianna are still going strong or not. Well, let’s see for ourselves, shall we?

Kris Fade and Brianna Ramirez: Journey Together

Radio personality Kris Fade is a Lebanese Australian who has been living in Dubai for around fourteen years. He was priorly married to Marianne Argy, and they have two daughters, 12-year-old Zahra and 10-year-old Ariani. Post his divorce, Kris met Brianna Ramirez, a Mexican American from California who has been working in Dubai for around eight years. The pair came across each other on Instagram and instantly hit it off; they began officially dating around 2015.

Eventually, Kris proposed to Brianna in 2019 after four years of togetherness, and she happily agreed. Moreover, the happy couple announced to their friends on the show about kickstarting their wedding planning, indicating they wished to tie the knot soon. Interestingly, during a dinner with Zeina Khoury and her husband Hanna, they mentioned seeking couples counseling for some past issues and were completely honest about the same.

Per their friends, Kris and Brianna were a deeply in love couple with the perfect sync, yet some, including Zeina and Danya, felt that the radio host was slightly dominating his fiancée. Regardless, the betrothed pair always presented a united front and preferred to steer clear of any drama that plagued the group, including Farhana and Lojain’s issues as well as Zeina and Ebraheem’s fallout. Besides, Kris loves surprising Brianna; hence, during the Valentine’s Day celebrations on the show, he gifted her a luxury car as a token of affection.

Despite their compatibility and love, the lovebirds faced some friction when preparing for their wedding. While Brianna immersed herself entirely in planning the event, Kris felt she was neglecting her career and that she should return to her job. This upset the former, as she was wholly invested in making their wedding perfect and felt that her partner was making her feel pressured by his high expectations and ambitions.

Not just that, Briana was diagnosed with thyroid, which affected her ability to conceive children for at least a year. This made her worry, but Kris gradually stepped up and supported her through troubled times, further cementing their relationship. However, as soon as things returned to normal between them, the arrival of Kris’ parents caused quite some commotion in their regular lifestyles.

On top of that, the radio host’s differences with his mother, Gilda, over the wedding rituals led to quite a few arguments between him and Brianna. So, did the pressure from planning the wedding get to the couple, or did they finally get their happily ever after?

Are Kris Fade and Brianna Ramirez Still Together?

Fans can rejoice as Kris Fade and Brianna Ramirez are blissfully together and crossing new milestones in their relationship. The long-term pair tied the knot on March 22, 2022, in a fairytale-like ceremony in Dubai. Interestingly, their beautiful wedding was documented in the season 1 finale and left all of their friends teary-eyed at the love they share. Not just that, the bride and the groom shared an emotional moment with their parents before the ceremony, with Brianna’s father having flown down from the US to give her away.

Currently, Brianna and Kris are based in Dubai with his daughters, and the former is extremely close to both girls, who lovingly call her “B.” The couple frequently visits their families in Sydney and Los Angeles and travels to exotic destinations across the globe, including their honeymoon in the Maldives. Furthermore, Kris and Brianna are often spotted participating in numerous events, such as the 2022 Dubai Half Marathon and the Milan Fashion Week.

In May 2022, Brianna had her myomectomy to remove fibroids from her uterus, and Kris was nothing but supportive during her recovery from the surgery. On the professional front, the latter continues to thrive as one of Dubai’s biggest radio hosts and media personalities. On the other hand, Brianna works as a Brand Manager for his lifestyle brand, Fade Fit, which makes healthy snacks and fashion apparel; the company also hosts fitness and wellness events.

Both husband and wife are highly active on social media and often share their daily activities with their fans via Instagram posts. We wish Brianna and Kris the best in their lives and hope they have a fantastic future ahead.

