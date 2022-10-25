Where is Netflix’s Dubai Bling Filmed?

Netflix’s ‘Dubai Bling’ is a reality television series that follows a group of high-class and sophisticated individuals who are a part of a high-flying social circle in the land of opportunities. Here, they attend expensive, over-the-top parties and visit gigantic skyscrapers while dressing up in jaw-dropping outfits and designer accessories.

As the group spends more time together, inevitable drama and tension arise among the individuals, making it an even more entertaining watch for the viewers. What you might find even more intriguing are all the famous sites the group visits across the city. Hence, it is natural for you to wonder where ‘Dubai Bling’ is taped. Lucky for you, we have gathered all the information about the same to appease your curiosity!

Dubai Bling Filming Locations

‘Dubai Bling’ is filmed entirely in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), specifically in the Emirate of Dubai. The principal photography for the inaugural iteration of the reality series seemingly took place in early 2022. The UAE is an elective monarchy in the Middle East, comprising seven emirates. Now, let’s follow the self-made millionaires and learn about the specific sites that appear in the Netflix series!

Emirate of Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Most of the pivotal sequences for ‘Dubai Bling’ are lensed in and around the Emirate of Dubai, the most populous emirate of the United Arab Emirates. From the looks of it, the production team of the reality series moves across the region, especially the capital, Dubai, to record different scenes against suitable backdrops. Since the cast includes Kuwaiti millionaire Ebraheem Al Samadi, the owner of Forever Rose Cafe, many important scenes for the show are shot in and around the cafe at M06-03, Boxpark – 485 Al Wasl Road in Dubai.

Moreover, several exterior shots are recorded against skyscrapers like Burj Khalifa at 1 Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard in Downtown Dubai. In February 2022, the cast and crew members were spotted shooting vital portions for the debut season of ‘Dubai Bling’ in one of the desert areas in Dubai.

Dubai has a wide range of buildings and structures with unique architectural styles, such as Burj Al Arab, Burj Khalifa, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai Miracle Garden, and the World Islands. The city also has several tourist attractions, including Dubai Creek Park, Safa Park, Umm Suqeim Beach, Black Palace Beach, and Royal Island Beach Club.

Over the years, Dubai has hosted the production of many film and TV projects. Some notable ones are ‘Star Trek Beyond,’ ‘Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol,’ ‘The Misfits,’ ‘The Best Is Yet to Come,’ and ‘Love or Money.’

