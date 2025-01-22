Are Alexis and Johnathan From WAGs to Riches Dating?

While it’s true many only know Alexis Welch Stoudemire as NBA veteran player turned coach Amar’e Stoudemire’s ex-wife, she is actually much more, as explored in Netflix’s ‘W.A.G.s to Riches.’ In fact, she is a co-owner of a black-owned cannabis farm, a rising public personality, as well as a tech investor, all the while also proudly managing her role as a divorced mother of four. She admittedly has tried dating again since she and her ex parted ways over four years ago, yet it wasn’t until NFL veteran Johnathan Cyprien came around that she found someone worthwhile.

Alexis and Johnathan Were Set Up By a Mutual Friend

It was in 2024 when Alexis was having lunch with Ashley Nicole Wheeler at Sofia Italian Restaurant in Miami, that her whole world turned upside down as her friend ambushed her with a date. The latter literally had 8-year NFL veteran Johnathan come into the establishment, telling the former he was just a friend who happened to be in the area before essentially pushing them to really talk. She was of the opinion that the retired athlete would match the serious yet sincere vibe of the professional investor who had had significant success of her own, and she was absolutely right.

After all, within an hour of Alexis and Johnathan talking, they had already discussed significant topics like kids, how they eventually wanted their family to look, as well as past relationship troubles. This helped them understand they were on the same page in terms of their dating style — they wanted to slowly get to know one another before jumping into anything because they were only interested in the long haul. The fact he absolutely did not mind that she had four children whom she amicably co-parented with Amar’e was also quite significant, especially as he admitted his dream family involved four kids, too.

Nevertheless, it was the beach date Alexis and Johnathan had that really brought them closer since they truly took the time to listen as well as understand one another’s needs and wants. His candidly admitting that he was open to exploring something much deeper with her without playing any games further won him not only brownie points but also literal goosebumps from the self-made entrepreneur. Therefore, of course, neither backed away when things gradually became more intimate since they knew their end goal was the same – long-term passion, compassion, and companionship.

Alexis and Johnathan Could Still Be Involved

Although neither Alexis nor Johnathan has publicly confirmed or denied anything as of writing, we do believe they could still be dating considering they keep in touch via their social media platforms. They haven’t been very explicit regarding their interactions, yet they do mutually follow one another and even often like each other’s posts, indicating they are at least friends, if not much more. Nevertheless, with the chemistry that was evidently bubbling between them during both of their on-camera dates, we are optimistic about their present connection falling under the latter category. In any case, we wish them nothing but health and happiness.

Alexis and Johnathan are Both Thriving Entrepreneurs in Their Own Right

While Alexis is undeniably a proud cannabis farm co-owner, influencer, as well as tech investor, her possible current boyfriend, Johnathan, is a former athlete turned real estate advisor. In fact, since parting ways with his first passion for sports, he has spread his wings, found his calling in the property market, and evolved into a full-fledged entrepreneur responsible for his own income. That’s because the Miami-based professional is a licensed broker who currently operates his own team under the banner of Cyprien Capital (they had sales of nearly $30 million in 2024 alone). He also runs his own Johnathan Cyprien Foundation for the benefit of less fortunate communities.

