Sadé and Robbie: Are the WAGs to Riches Couple Still Together?

While Sadé Vanessa is a successful entrepreneur and an internet content creator in her own right, her fiancé Robbie Anderson Chosen is a renowned wide receiver in the world of football. That’s how she ended up becoming a part of Netflix’s ‘W.A.G.s to Riches,’ a reality series wherein we get a true insight into the lifestyles of professional athletes as well as hip-hop artists’ partners. However, if we’re being honest, it was the relationship this couple shared that caught our eye the most, especially considering the way they consciously chose to stay away from most of the drama.

Sadé and Robbie Have Been Together For Nearly a Decade

While it’s unclear precisely when Sadé first came across Robbie or became seriously involved with him, we do know their names have been taken jointly since at least around the mid-2010s. The former was reportedly nowhere even close to building her own swimwear brand at this point, but her then-boyfriend was trying to pursue his NFL dreams, only for their luck to soon change. He went from an undrafted free agent in 2016 to a key part of the New York Jets, just to then prove his mettle in teams like the Carolina Panthers, Arizona Cardinals, and Miami Dolphins too.

The truth is Sadé was unwaveringly by Robbie’s side throughout all this, yet it wasn’t until 2021 that they made their relationship public — in fact, their engagement announcement is how they did so. The former had made a romantic Valentine’s Day post this same year, yet she had been very careful not to show her beau or even include his name anywhere since they preferred to keep things private. This only changed after he got down on one knee for her on December 20, 2021, as they essentially mutually decided it was time for them to share their happy, healthy romance with the world too.

While announcing their engagement, Sadé had candidly penned, “Never been speechless until now 💍This feels like a never-ending dream & moment y’all 🥺 … Words can’t express the amount of love we have & share. Thank you for loving me… unconditionally. Thank you for always believing in us & fighting for our love every day. Thank you for being willing to become the best version of yourself & always pushing me to do the same. I’ll love you forever & ever.” On the flip side, as seen above, Robbie simply conceded he always knew he would make her his wife one day because she was too good to just be labeled his girlfriend.

Sadé Vanessa and Robbie Chosen Are Proud Expecting Parents

Although Sadé and Robbie are yet to tie the knot despite it having been more than three years since he proposed, they are definitely moving forward in their relationship in every sense. After all, while it was only speculated by her fellow cast members in the aforementioned Netflix original that she might be pregnant, she and Robbie blissfully announced the same in November 2024. Since she was already in her final trimester at this point, the couple even revealed they were expecting a baby girl, something they were truly over the moon about. They seem utterly excited to expand their family.

Despite the fact Sadé and Robbie haven’t been able to tie the knot until now owing to their busy schedules as well as some technicalities, they don’t seem to mind where they stand at the moment. That’s because they not only make a conscious effort to spend as much quality time together as possible while keeping an open mind and listening to one another, but they are also currently adjusting to their new family dynamic. One thing is certain: they are still each other’s priorities, and with their girl now being a part of their precious bond, they hope for nothing but health, happiness, love, peace, and prosperity.

