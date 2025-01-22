Porsha and Andre: Is the WAGs to Riches Duo Still Together?

Netflix’s ‘W.A.G.S to Riches’ offers a glimpse into the extravagant and glamorous lifestyles of star athletes, rappers, and their wives and girlfriends while also exploring the genuine, raw emotions behind these relationships. The show delves into the softer, more vulnerable aspects, highlighting the challenges, conflicts, and triumphs these couples face. In the first season, Porsha and Andre Berto stood out as one of the strongest couples, though not without their share of struggles. What truly set them apart was the authenticity of their love and affection, as well as their ability to compromise, communicate, and consistently find ways to make their relationship thrive.

Porsha and Andre Berto Were Together For 10 Years Before They Got Married

Porsha and Andre Berto began their relationship in 2010 while Andre was still an active boxer. In an interview, Porsha admitted that their early days together were far from easy, as she was based in California. After a few years, he asked her to move to Beverly Hills to live with him. She shared that witnessing the attention he received from various women—some of whom she had admired herself—left her feeling insecure and constantly on edge. However, their dynamic shifted profoundly after a life-altering incident that brought a lot of growth and transformation to both of them as individuals.

One day, Porsha suddenly experienced numbness on one side of her face and began having trouble tasting food. Concerned, Andre urged her to see a specialist, and it was then that she received the shocking diagnosis of a brain tumor. Andre recalled how devastating the news was, especially since Porsha was young, vibrant, and in excellent physical shape—he couldn’t fathom her enduring something so serious. During her surgery and recovery, he was deeply moved by her resilience and the grace with which she regained her balance and strength. For Porsha, his support during this difficult time transformed her view of him. She felt he had stepped up for her in ways he never had for anyone else, reshaping her understanding of the depth of his love and commitment.

From that moment, the couple’s bond only grew stronger. In 2018, while Porsha was pregnant with their first child—a daughter they later named Legaci—Andre made a grand gesture of love. During an intimate gathering with close friends, he proposed to her, and the video of the heartfelt moment garnered widespread admiration online. In 2020, Porsha and Andre tied the knot, and by January 2021, they welcomed their son, Levi. The arrival of their second child was a bittersweet time for Porsha, as she had recently lost her father just weeks earlier. However, Andre and their growing family became her greatest source of strength and comfort during this emotional period.

Porsha and Andre Berto Are Very Happy With The Life They’ve Built Together

Porsha and Andre Berto remain deeply in love and happily married. The couple has relocated from Beverly Hills, California, to Miami, Florida, where their two children remain the center of their world. In July 2024, they shared the joyous news that they are expecting their third child. Porsha surprised Andre with the announcement, and his heartfelt reaction was just as touching. As best friends and true allies, they have weathered life’s challenges together, strengthening their bond. With so much to look forward to in the coming year, they are both excited and slightly nervous about the new addition to their family. However, they are confident that as long as they have each other, they’ll navigate it all beautifully.

Porsha and Andre Berto are Equally Passionate and Dynamic With Their Work

Alongside managing her family life, Porsha Berto has built an impressive career as a real estate agent at Allure Brokerage. Although she had her license for some time, landing a position with her fellow castmate Sharelle Rosado’s firm marked a significant turning point. Porsha has excelled professionally, earning a reputation as one of the firm’s most dedicated and successful agents. In addition, she is an entrepreneur, having launched Bad Bxtch Good Mom, a lifestyle brand tailored for mothers.

With a focus on community building and merchandise, Porsha is juggling numerous plans to expand the brand further. Andre Berto, now retired from his illustrious athletic career as a two-time Boxing Champion and Olympian, has shifted his focus to entrepreneurship. Exploring various business ventures, Andre finds fulfillment in pursuing his passions while enjoying the freedom to travel and indulge in activities he loves.

