Are Maranda and Kodak From WAGs to Riches Still Together?

Netflix’s ‘W.A.G.s to Riches’ offers a glimpse into the glamorous, yet often tumultuous, lives of athletes, musicians, and their partners. The show highlights both the luxury and the challenges that come with such high-profile lives. One of the most compelling couples in the first season was Maranda “Mjae” Johnson and rapper Kodak Black. Their relationship seemed like a fairy tale at first—full of love, devotion, and shared dreams. But as the season unfolded, the cracks began to show, and the truth about their relationship emerged, revealing the struggles they faced behind closed doors.

Maranda Johnson and Kodak Black’s Relationship Was Always Tumultuous

Maranda “Mjae” Johnson and Kodak Black began their relationship in 2022 and welcomed their first daughter, Queen Yuri. Initially, things were going well, but soon, issues began to arise. One of the biggest challenges they faced was Mjae’s growing belief that Kodak was constantly unfaithful. She confided in her friends, expressing that while she had tried to understand and tolerate his actions to some extent, the emotional turmoil it caused her was becoming increasingly difficult to handle.

In January 2024, Mjae and Kodak welcomed their second child, Prince Kapri, marking a joyful milestone for the couple. Kodak shared the moment on social media, posting a picture of a pendant engraved with “Mjae” and a room filled with blue balloons. It was revealed that, with permission from the midwife, Kodak himself delivered their son, making it one of the most heartfelt moments the family experienced. The months that followed were filled with happiness, but unfortunately, the underlying troubles that had plagued their relationship soon resurfaced.

A few months later, reports emerged that Maranda had vandalized Kodak’s car after discovering that he had been spending time with the mother of his first two children. She also took to social media, posting a rant where she challenged Kodak’s first wife, Jammiah Maya Broomfield, to a fight, using some harsh words. This incident was captured during the season when it was revealed that Maranda had been legally charged for her actions. Concerned friends sat her down, urging her to have more faith in herself and, if she was truly unhappy, to leave the toxic situation behind.

Maranda Johnson and Kodak Black Seem to Have Ended Their Relationship

Maranda and Kodak appear to have gone their separate ways, each living their own lives in different directions. In August 2024, news broke that Kodak was expecting his first child with an undisclosed woman. While the identity of the mother remains unknown, there has been speculation that it might be his first wife. It seems that Kodak and Maranda have lost touch, as they are no longer connected on social media. However, in the world of tumultuous relationships, it’s hard to definitively say where things stand. Despite their separation, they share two children together and will likely cross paths for co-parenting and other obligations.

Maranda Johnson Has Found Her Footing in Real Estate, and Kodak Black is a Famous Rapper

Maranda “Mjae” Johnson is a multi-talented woman with a passion for music and real estate. As a rapper, she’s still in the process of carving out her unique style, but she’s already released two singles that showcase her potential. Outside of music, Maranda has found success as a real estate agent, working with her fellow W cast member, Sharelle Rosado’s Allure Realty LLC. In the competitive real estate world, Maranda has shown that she’s a force to be reckoned with, proving her worth and standing out in the industry.

Kodak Black, on the other hand, has firmly established himself in the rap game. Known for his distinctive voice and raw lyrical style, Kodak made waves early in his career with tracks like “No Flockin” and “Tunnel Vision,” both of which earned him massive recognition. His debut studio album, Painting Pictures, featured hits like “Patty Cake” and “Kodak Black,” showcasing his unique ability to blend street poetry with catchy beats. His music resonates with fans for its realness, addressing struggles, triumphs, and personal experiences.

