Naked and Afraid: Last One Standing: All Filming Locations

‘Naked and Afraid: Last One Standing,’ a spin-off of the original series, introduces a competitive element to Discovery’s primitive survival reality show. Supposedly transporting us to Africa’s Munzwa Valley, the show challenges hardcore survivalists – both men and women – to stay alive for 45 days without giving up. Matters are complicated when taking into consideration the harsh climate, dry landscape, and very limited sources of food. However, with $100,000 on the line, the challengers will work in groups and push themselves to the extreme. As they traverse the hostile valley foraging for resources, one may seek to gain further details about their geographical location.

Where is Naked and Afraid: Last One Standing Filming Locations

Filming for ‘Where is Naked and Afraid: Last One Standing’ takes place in South Africa’s Oribi Gorge. In season 2, the survival destination is advertised as Munzwa Valley, which is a made-up name. Film crews follow each group of survivors on their journey as they look to find tools and resources marked on their maps. Medical teams remain on standby with off-roader ambulances in case of emergencies.

Oribi Gorge, South Africa

Situated in southern KwaZulu-Natal, Oribi Gorge is a vast canyon that became the filming location for ‘Naked and Afraid: Last One Standing.’ With the Mzimkulu River snaking through its center, the location provides a source of water and direction for its contestants. The presence of the water source also implies the attraction of wildlife to its banks, which is both dangerous and lifesaving. While prey animals like antelopes will be drawn to the river and provide sustenance to the survivors if they can hunt them, their presence can also draw dangerous predators like leopards and jackals.

While Oribi Gorge may appear like a very remote location, it is actually 21 miles west of the large coastal town of Port Shepstone, with major roads leading into the Oribi Gorge Nature Reserve. In its game ranch, hunting and fishing are allowed within a permissible yearly quota with a ban on targeting protected and endangered species. Surviving in Oribi Gorge demands respect for its challenges and an intimate knowledge of its resources. The landscape, while awe-inspiring, presents constant obstacles. “It’s a beautiful location, but deceptively so. You know there is danger around every corner in that area,” said challenger Sarah Bartell in an interview. Yet, for the survivalists venturing into its depths, Oribi Gorge offers not only a glimpse into the raw beauty of nature but also a profound lesson in resilience and adaptation.

The walls of the canyon are the Msikaba Formation, composed of sandstones deposited in the environment 365 million years ago. The expansive vistas offer views of the surrounding hills and mountains of the KwaZulu-Natal province. This region boasts a rich biodiversity, with dense patches of indigenous forests and thorny scrubland that provide sanctuary to a variety of animals. The Nature Reserve itself is open to visitors, offering 4×4 tours, guided walks, game drives, bridging, fishing, and picnics opportunities.

