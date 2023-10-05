Nancy Birtwhistle: Where is Great British Bake Off Season 5 Winner Now?

‘The Great British Bake Off’ is a beloved baking competition known for its warm and inviting atmosphere, where amateur bakers showcase their culinary talents. In its fifth season, the show featured judges Paul Hollywood and Mary Berry, along with hosts Sue Perkins and Mel Giedroyc. The season brought together 12 passionate bakers who faced a series of sweet and savory challenges, each vying for the coveted title of winner. In the end, Nancy Birtwhistle emerged as the winner of the season, showcasing her exceptional baking skills and creativity throughout the competition. If you’re eager to learn more about her and her remarkable journey on the show, we have all the details for you.

Nancy Birtwhistle’s The Great British Bake Off Journey

Born and raised in Hull, East Yorkshire, Nancy Birtwhistle’s love for baking was nurtured in her family kitchen alongside her grandmother as she taught her how to make a custard tart. She used to cook as a hobby till she was in school but soon found work as a GP practice manager and worked there for 36 years. In 2007, when she retired, she found her way back to cooking and baking for her large family consisting of children and nine grandchildren. She had always been a fan of the show and had applied for the fourth season as well but did not get a confirmation. She was ecstatic to find out that her application for the fifth season had been accepted and she was going to be on the season.

In the opening episode of the season, Nancy made a strong impression by showcasing her baking prowess with a delectable Coffee and Hazelnut Swiss Roll and Jaffa Orange Cakes. Her outstanding performance earned her the coveted “star baker” title for that episode, setting a promising tone for her journey on the show. Continuing her impressive run into the second episode, Nancy crafted Fennel and Rye Thins and presented a captivating 3D biscuit rendition of the Hansel and Gretel scene. Her creative and skillful baking in this round was also highly praised, ensuring her safety and reinforcing her status as a formidable contender in the competition.

Nancy’s unwavering consistency and baking prowess remained evident as she left her mark in the sixth episode of the competition. For her signature dish, she presented a delightful Rum Punch Savarin with Coconut Cream and Tropical Fruits, showcasing her ability to infuse tropical flavors with finesse. Her showstopper, a Chocolate and Caramel Dobos Torte, was a stunning display of her creativity and skill. Once more, her exceptional performance secured her the coveted “star baker” title for the episode.

Nancy’s journey on ‘The Great British Bake Off’ culminated in an intense finale, where she faced off against fellow competitors, Luis Troyano and fan-favorite Richard Burr. The atmosphere was palpable as the bakers put their all into the final challenges. Reflecting on the moment, Nancy shared, “We were all pretty exhausted – Luis was close to tears and Richard looked the same. I took a big gulp, and realized that this moment was like knowing the snowman is going to melt and it will never be the same again. So it was quite a poignant time for all of us.” The tension reached its peak when the judges announced Nancy as the winner, leaving her stunned and overflowing with ecstatic joy.

Where is Nancy Birtwhistle Now?

Since her appearance on the show, Nancy Birtwhistle has established a reputable online presence and maintains her own blog, where she generously shares her culinary wisdom and a treasure trove of recipes. In 2017, she took her expertise to the next level by authoring her first book, ‘Sizzle & Drizzle,’ a compendium filled with invaluable tips and tricks for crafting an array of delectable dishes. Her connection with nature has been a longstanding one, dating back to the 1990s when she began cultivating vegetables and raising poultry in her Barton house garden.

Nancy’s commitment to environmental consciousness gained momentum in 2019 when she decided to eliminate toxic household cleaning products from her life. This dedication to eco-friendliness paved the way for her educational journey, leading to the publication of her second book, ‘Clean & Green,’ in 2020. This book swiftly earned accolades, becoming a Sunday Times bestseller and securing a place among the UK’s top 10 books. In 2022, Nancy further solidified her position as a leading voice in the realm of sustainable living with the release of ‘Green Living Made Easy,’ an ultimate guide to reducing one’s environmental impact.

Her latest literary venture, ‘The Green Gardening Handbook – Grow, Eat and Enjoy,’ debuted in March 2023 and has received widespread acclaim, marking another significant success in Nancy’s flourishing career. Beyond her impressive culinary achievements, Nancy has ventured into the realm of cookery tours throughout the UK, sharing her expertise and passion with eager audiences. She is a dedicated advocate for the anti-food-waste charity, Love Food Hate Waste, actively championing their cause. Her presence is felt at renowned events like ‘The Good Food Show’ and ‘The Cake and Bake Show,’ where she imparts her culinary wisdom to enthusiasts.

Nancy’s regular appearances on BBC Morning Live also ensure that her culinary insights reach a wider audience. In a testament to her versatile talents, Nancy has even trained her beloved Labrador, Meg, to such high standards that they qualified for the prestigious Crufts Dog Show. Maintaining a healthy lifestyle is a priority for Nancy, involving activities such as walking, cycling, and playing tennis with her husband, Tim. Her commitment to family shines through, as she cultivates a warm and inviting home filled with laughter, love, and the fruits of her culinary success.

