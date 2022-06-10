Nancy Brophy Now: Where is Daniel Brophy’s Wife and Killer Today?

When chef instructor Daniel Brophy was shot to death while preparing to start his day at the Oregon Culinary Institute in June 2018, no one ever expected his wife to be involved, but she was. In fact, as explored in NBC’s ‘Dateline: Murder in Kitchen One,’ romance-suspense author Nancy Crampton Brophy was actually the one who brutally slew him following reported financial troubles. So now, if you wish to learn more about Nancy — with a particular focus on her past experiences, criminal offense, defense arguments, and current whereabouts — we’ve got the key details for you.

Who is Nancy Brophy?

It was back in the early 1990s when Nancy first came across Daniel Brophy upon relocating to Portland to attend a culinary school, where the kind and charismatic trained chef was her teacher. He was even over four years younger than her, but they fell in love and chose to tie the knot in 1999 before building a life together. Nancy and Daniel didn’t have children of their own. While Daniel continued to serve as a lecturer, Nancy took up side jobs as a caterer as well as a life insurance salesperson since her self-publishing writing gig wasn’t very lucrative, leading the couple to have some monetary issues.

The Brophys were reportedly struggling financially by the time 2016 rolled around, yet Nancy still managed to find extra money to spend on a 9 mm firearm and monthly life insurance payments. That, along with the fact she was spotted driving near the institute during the window of Daniel’s homicide and had penned an essay titled ‘How to Murder Your Husband’ in 2011, put her in the hot seat. After all, once he died, aside from standing to gain sole ownership of their $300,000 home, she was also primed to receive close to $1.2 million in proceeds from his multiple life insurance policies.

Nancy’s (declined) request to the authorities for a written letter stating she wasn’t a suspect to hand over to the insurance company within days didn’t help her case. As the officials looked back, neither did her relatively calm reactions to learning about her husband’s demise nor her going to a shooting range twice in the months before the incident aid her accounts. Therefore, she was arrested about three months later, in September 2018, with the detectives theorizing she shot Daniel using an untraceable firearm at his workplace because she knew there were no security cameras.

Where is Nancy Brophy Now?

During Nancy’s trial, not only was all the abovementioned information disclosed to the jury, but an inmate also testified she knew precisely how close the gun was to her husband when he was slain. She did take the stands in her own defense and argued every claim against her, with her team going as far as to contend that Daniel could’ve been killed in a burglary gone wrong. However, the author ended up asserting that she “absolutely” believes anyone is capable of murder if they’re pushed far enough, just like she’d written in her ‘How to Murder Your Husband’ essay.

Nancy’s 2011 post wasn’t permissible in court because it’d been written years prior, yet the prosecutors managed to allude to it in their cross-examination without directly quoting or naming it. Thus, following over two days of deliberation, on May 25, 2022, a jury of five men and seven women found the 71-year-old guilty of second-degree murder, which she took with no visible reaction.

Nancy Brophy’s sentencing hearing has been scheduled for June 13, 2022, and she faces at least 25 years to life in prison. Therefore, she is imprisoned at a county jail at the moment (where she has been since her initial arrest in September 2018), awaiting her penalty and subsequent transfer to a state facility.

