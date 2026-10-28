Nancy Howery Murder: Where is Daniel Stearns Now?

In February 2023, when the Indian Harbour Beach mother of two, Nancy Howery, didn’t show up at her kids’ school to pick them up, her family and friends were worried about her. Their worst nightmare became reality when her remains were found by the authorities. The investigation, which also involved surveillance of a suspect, led to the perpetrator responsible for the gruesome crime. All the intricate details of the case and the ensuing investigation were covered in A&E’s ‘Killer Investigations: The Missing Mom,’ which also features in-depth and emotional interviews with Nancy’s loved ones.

Nancy Howery’s Remains Were Found Weeks After Her Disappearance

Born around 1979, Nancy Howery Moreira married Todd Howery, with whom she welcomed two children. However, when cracks began to appear in their marriage, the couple decided to part ways, seemingly amicably. They split custody of their children and frequently met to pick up and drop off their kids, as per their agreement. Besides being a doting mother, Nancy was also described as a kind and compassionate individual who radiated positive, wonderful energy. So, when the Indian Harbour Beach resident suddenly disappeared on February 15, 2023, her absence was felt among her friends and family.

When she failed to pick up her children from school in Satellite Beach, her ex-husband became concerned for her safety and reported her missing on February 18. While searching for Nancy, the police located her abandoned car in Southwest Palm Bay the following day. Weeks later, on March 9, 2023, the authorities discovered burned and buried remains of the missing woman within The Compound in Palm Bay with the help of cadaver dogs. The medical examiner conducted an autopsy and determined that the 44-year-old woman had died of a fatal gunshot wound to the head.

Nancy Howery’s Killer Claimed That She Attacked Him First

As part of the investigation, the authorities spoke with Nancy Howery’s friends and family to learn more about her personal life and the circumstances surrounding her disappearance. They learned that she had been in a relationship with a US Army veteran named Daniel Loren Stearns, whom she met on social media, for over two years at the time of her disappearance. One of her friends told the detectives that on February 15, 2023, the couple was arguing over the phone and had made plans to meet up to talk it out. With suspicions looming over the boyfriend, the investigators brought him in for questioning, but he maintained his innocence. Still not convinced of his innocence, the police began surveilling Daniel’s movement.

On March 9, 2023, the surveillance ultimately led the detectives to The Compound, where they spotted the suspect trying to hide the remains of Nancy Howery. He was immediately detained, and in his truck, they recovered items such as shovels, a tarp, and gloves. During the following interrogation, he reportedly admitted to killing his girlfriend and trying to hide her remains. However, he claimed that Nancy forced him to do it. According to Daniel, after an argument, Nancy allegedly asked him for a shooting lesson, and they went to The Compound. He told the detectives that she attacked him during the lesson while he had his Glock 17 p80 in his hand.

As per his account, a physical struggle ensued, and he shot her in the head, claiming that he was scared for his life. It is alleged that he initially left Nancy’s remains in the woods before returning to the site and burying them. He returned to the burial site again and moved the remains to another area within The Compound as he burned the remains and scattered them in different locations. However, the investigators believed that Daniel was angry about Nancy not dating him exclusively, which led to a heated argument between them. The police alleged that the accused shot her to death during their fight.

Daniel Stearns is Currently Incarcerated at a Florida Prison

In early October 2025, Daniel Stearns’ murder trial commenced. During the five-day trial, the prosecution told the jury how Daniel arranged a meeting with Nancy Howery and shot her to death during an argument before dismembering her and burying her remains in The Compound. Finally, on October 6, after about two and a half hours of deliberations, the jury found Daniel Loren Stearns guilty of second-degree murder with a firearm, abuse of a dead human body, and tampering with or destroying evidence in connection with the 2023 killing of Nancy. Nearly two months later, on December 3, 2025, his sentencing hearing took place. At the hearing, Nancy’s ex-husband, Todd Howery, took the stand and gave a victim impact statement.

He stated, “What happened took away my children’s mom. Took away Nancy from her life. So, now my children don’t have a mom. They don’t have a mom to share birthdays with. My daughter doesn’t have a mom to share prom with, wedding day, same with my son…What he did to Nancy was demented … a savage slaughter. I don’t want my children to think that this perpetrator might get out someday.” Ultimately, Daniel was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the murder conviction. In addition, he received 22 years each for the other two convictions, to be served concurrently with the life sentence. As of today, the 36-year-old killer is serving his sentence at the Suwannee Correctional Institution Annex in Live Oak, Florida.

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