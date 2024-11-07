Nancy Koenig: Where is Guru Jagat’s Former Student Now?

HBO’s ‘Breath of Fire’ is a four-part documentary series that revolves around the life and spiritual teachings of Yogi Bhajan and Guru Jagat. Throughout the show, several former students, employees, and associates come forward and speak their truths. One of them was Guru Jagat’s former student, Nancy Koenig. Apart from sharing her experience of indulging in Kundalini Yoga with Guru Jagat, she also talked about how impressive her confidence and teachings were.

After the show aired, she claimed that it portrayed her in a different manner that did not reflect her opinions and experiences with Guru Jagat or Ra Ma Institute. According to her, Guru Jagat made a significantly positive impact on her life through her teachings. Given Nancy’s intriguing history with the founder of Ra Ma Institute for Applied Yogic Science and Technology, questions about her current whereabouts naturally arise in the minds of the viewers.

Nancy Koenig is a Self-Love Specialist Who Intends to Leave a Positive Imprint on People’s Lives

Before crossing paths with Katie Griggs, also known as Guru Jagat, and getting into Kundalini Yoga, Nancy Koenig led an entirely different life. She had worked for the NHL as a Writer for nearly a decade. During her stint there, she used to create content for the entity as a columnist, blog writer, and feature writer. Nancy was also responsible for conducting interviews with the NHL players and writing for the NHL team yearbooks, media guides, and online publications. Moreover, she mentored young and aspiring journalists to keep pursuing their dreams.

Since October 2002, Nancy Koenig has been running a blog called lovewithouttraffic, through which she has helped many people learn self-love and self-acceptance. For more than seven years, she has also served as an abuse expert and has coached people through the recovery process from verbal, emotional, or narcissistic abuse. Furthermore, through different methods like healthy lifestyle changes, grief processing, and weight release, Nancy has helped clients with addiction recovery. Given her knowledge and experience in the field, she has made guest appearances on podcasts and summits and even called to give a speech at schools, addiction recovery centers, and spiritual centers.

As per reports, Nancy is also a B.E.S.T. (Bio-Energetic Synchronization Technique) Practitioner. Combining her personal experiences from the past decade or so, she has been working on a novel titled ‘The Relationship Ride: A Sea Change.’ She revealed that the novel is about “the intricacies of personal growth through the lens of Nancy Koenig’s former relationship and her navigation of its emotional undercurrents.” Another novel titled ‘Love Without Traffic,’ which is also called a personal development book in disguise, is scheduled to be released in early 2025.

Nancy Koenig Has a Deep Passion For Exploring New Places

In order to keep the avid traveler in her satisfied, Nancy Koenig ensures to take a trip or two in a calendar year. In early 2023, her love for adventure and exploring new places took her to the Woodland period Native American settlement called Kituwah, a few miles outside of downtown Cherokee. In the same year, she also mustered enough courage to hike the Grandfather Trail, not once but twice. Although she felt various moments of nervousness during her first hike, the second hike was a lot smoother. She shared her experience, “I felt so connected with that mountain and everything and everyone on it! I hiked some of it with a couple who were on that crazy trail for the first time; this time I got to be the encourager.”

In May 2024, Nancy also went on a hike to Rio Celeste in Costa Rica despite suffering a severe knee injury a couple of weeks prior. Recently, in early October, she traveled all the way to the desert town of Sedona in Arizona and explored various parts of the arid region, which is surrounded by red-rock buttes, steep canyon walls, and pine forests. Besides traveling, she utilizes her free time maintaining her blog lovewithouttraffic, where she still shares her experiences with the rest of the world. She hasn’t revealed much about her family as she prefers to keep that aspect of her life private. As of today, the adventurer and self-love specialist leads a happening life in the New York City Metropolitan Area.

