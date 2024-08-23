Nancy Niarchos: Where is Devan Duniver’s Search Volunteer Now?

Devan Duniver disappeared from her neighborhood in New Philadelphia, Ohio, in June 1998. Radio announcements were made to gather help or any information about the whereabouts of the 5-year-old. Hearing the news, Nancy Niarchos and her husband came to the area to join the search for the little girl. Nancy meticulously searched the woods, looking under every bush, hoping to find Devan safe. In the episode titled ‘Gone Before the Storm’ of ABC’s ’20/20,’ Nancy shares her memories of that day and expresses her continued commitment to helping with the case.

Nancy Niarchos Saw a Suspicious Man in the Woods

On the morning of June 28, 1998, a day after Lori Duniver reported her 5-year-old daughter, Devan, missing, Nancy Knight Niarchos heard the news on the radio. Distraught, she decided to join the search efforts. She went with her husband, George Niarchos, to the area where the police and other volunteers were searching. With a stick, Nancy carefully probed under every bush and scrub, hoping to find a clue about Devan’s location. Later that day, another volunteer discovered the little girl’s remains, leaving Nancy with a profound sense of grief as she returned home.

Nancy provided the police with a detailed account of what she had observed while searching for Devan. She described her lingering distress, recalling vivid memories of the day that kept her awake at night. Nancy reported seeing a man wearing a flannel shirt buttoned up to the neck and wrists, with long, curly brown hair. She found the man unsettling and still felt uneasy thinking about him. Despite this crucial information, she said the police never followed up with her, and attention eventually shifted away from her leads following Anthony Harris’ wrongful arrest.

Nancy is Ready to Cooperate With the Investigation Even Today

After a new District Attorney took office and reported that all leads had been thoroughly investigated, Nancy was deeply shocked. As a witness who had observed something suspicious, she felt her input could have been crucial, especially since Devan’s body was discovered just hours after she saw the man. Nancy expressed her willingness to assist if contacted today, emphasizing her commitment to finding the person responsible for the murder of the 5-year-old girl. Despite the passage of years, she remains hopeful that she can contribute to solving the cold case.

Nancy Has Relocated to Her Hometown From Florida

Nancy’s life has significantly changed since her involvement in the search for Devan Duniver. She and her husband, George Niarchos, previously owned a candy store named The Fudge Lady at Belden Village Mall, which they closed in 2011. Following the store’s closure, they relocated to Hudson, Florida. In 2020, she moved back to Dover, Ohio, seeking to reconnect with her roots and be closer to family. She now resides there with George and their home is frequently filled with the lively energy of their three children — Kyle, Melanie, and Brandon — and their families, who often visit. These family gatherings bring a joyful bustle to the house, making the house lively with the laughter and chatter of her loved ones.

Nancy is Navigating Life’s Ebbs and Flows With Her Family By Her Side

Nancy Niarchos has navigated many ups and downs, but these experiences have only strengthened her resilience. A particularly challenging period came when her daughter, Mel, was diagnosed with a lump in her breast. The family rallied together through the difficult time, offering support and comfort to one another. In 2020, they received hopeful news: the lump had shrunk and was no longer considered an immediate threat.

Today, Nancy is a proud great-grandmother who delights in sharing her joy with her friends and followers on social media. She frequently posts about her family, documenting their important milestones and achievements. Nancy also enjoys spending quality time with her friends and husband, cherishing the moments of connection and love.

