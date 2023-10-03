Naomi: The WWE Star is Now Part of Impact Wrestling

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) has seen its fair share of superstar transitions over the years. Among these transitions, one that caught the attention of fans worldwide was the departure of former WWE superstar Naomi. Her journey in WWE was nothing short of remarkable, and her subsequent move to Impact! Wrestling created waves in the wrestling community. Let’s delve into Naomi’s journey, explore the reasons behind her departure from WWE, and shed light on her endeavors post-WWE.

Why Did Naomi Leave WWE?

Naomi’s departure from WWE was a pivotal moment in her career. After spending over a decade in the company, she decided to walk away in March 2023, leaving fans wondering why. In her own words, she explained the reasons behind this significant move in an interview with Busted Open Radio, saying, “Ultimately, I left that day because of the way I was talked to and handled. Everything kind of just broke me that day. It had nothing to do with anything else, anybody else. That was just it, I had to.”

Naomi’s exit from WWE was notable because it occurred shortly after she and Sasha Banks (formerly known as Mercedes Mone) had won the Women’s Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania 38. In the spring of 2022, Naomi and Sasha Banks took a bold step that sent shockwaves through the wrestling world. During an episode of Monday Night Raw, they walked out of WWE, a move prompted by their perceived mistreatment within the company. This decision, however, came at a cost, as WWE suspended both women in response to their actions.

Naomi’s decision to leave was not fueled by external factors or personal issues with fellow wrestlers. Instead, it was primarily due to the way she was treated and the handling of her character. She reached a breaking point and knew that it was time for a change.

She further mentioned in the interview, “To go through all the backlash and the negativity and the lies and the rumors and then to also just kind of feel lost, it broke me. It was probably the lowest I’ve ever felt in my life. But going through that made me reset and face it head on and figure out how to learn from this experience, grow from it, and just find myself again in all of it.”

The negativity, lies, and rumors surrounding her WWE tenure had taken a toll on her, leading to a period of self-discovery and growth. Naomi decided to leave WWE in search of a fresh start and new opportunities.

Where is Naomi Now?

After leaving WWE, Naomi, now going by her birth name, Trinity, embarked on a new journey in the wrestling world. She not only trademarked her ring name “Trinity Starr” but also made her debut in Impact! Wrestling, signaling a fresh start and a chance to redefine her career. Her debut took place on April 28, 2023, during the tapings of Impact!, which later aired on May 4. Trinity wasted no time in making her intentions clear as she engaged in a confrontation involving herself, Impact Knockouts World Champion Deonna Purrazzo, and Jordynne Grace. At the Slammiversary pay-per-view in July, she faced off against Deonna Purrazzo and secured a victory via submission, winning the Impact Knockouts World Championship for the first time in her career.

Since then, Trinity has successfully defended the Knockouts Championship on two separate occasions. Her latest defense was at the Victory Road pay-per-view against Alisha Edwards. However, what lies ahead for Trinity is equally thrilling. She is set to defend her Knockouts World Championship in a first-time-ever match against the legendary Mickie James. This exciting showdown is scheduled to take place at the Bound For Glory pay-per-view on October 21 at the Cicero Stadium in Chicago, Illinois. After this, she will travel to the UK as part of the UK Invasion Tour in Coventry, Newcastle, and Glasgow.

In September 2023, Naomi and Eddie Edwards were to sign a contract for their Impact! Wrestling championship match, overseen by Santino Marella as an authority figure. Despite his efforts, a brawl erupted when Trinity referred to Eddie as ‘Mr. Alisha,’ prompting his wife to pour champagne on her. Fatu joined the fray as Trinity looked to Powerbomb Alisha, resulting in Eddie slamming the Knockouts Champion through a table.

Trinity’s departure from WWE allowed her the opportunity to reflect and grow personally and professionally. She shared her thoughts on the transformative experience with NBC Chicago, saying, “I’ve been wrestling 14 years now, and then one day everything, everything just changed. And I felt like my whole world was turned upside down, and things were shuffled around. It took a little time to just process everything and really sort out what I want to do, where I want to be.”

As of now, Trinity is married to WWE superstar Jimmy Uso, aka Jonathan Fatu, and become part of the renowned Samoan-American wrestling Anoa’i family. She is embracing the role of stepmother to Fatu’s two children and sharing her life with two dogs, Tank and Marley. The wrestling star is also friends with Sasha Banks, and the two are often seen together hanging out at events.

Her nearly year-long hiatus from wrestling gave her the space to navigate through the changes in her life and determine her path forward. Trinity expressed her happiness and excitement about this new chapter in her wrestling career. Trinity’s journey from WWE to Impact! Wrestling has been a remarkable one, filled with challenges, personal growth, and a reinvigorated passion for the sport she loves. Her resilience and determination have allowed her to overcome obstacles and continue to shine in the world of professional wrestling. As she continues to evolve and redefine her career, we eagerly await what lies ahead for the talented superstar.

